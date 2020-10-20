The state's two significant pension systems--one for teachers and the other for state employees--are grossly underfunded. In 2012 both of these systems were underfunded by about $3 billion. Now, 8 years later, these systems are nearly $5 billion underwater. The stock market has been very good since 2016, so investment returns are not the problem. It's the increasing costs of these systems, that current state and employee contributions cannot meet, that are causing this state debt to grow.
As a former municipal treasurer I know pension reform can and should be done. I worked with Rutland's mayors, Board of Aldermen, and Pension Board to implement a plan to eliminate the city's pension underfunding in less than 15 years. Since its inception the plan has resulted in steady reductions to the City's pension underfunding.
Ms. Pearce has told us for 8 years that she is fixing the problem but the unabated growth in this state debt demonstrates otherwise. The size of this debt relative to the state's economy is now affecting our bond rating. She simply isn't doing the job.
We cannot hope for things to change if we elect the same people who continue to disappoint us. The state of Vermont needs a state treasurer who will reflect our values of fiscal prudence. Carolyn Branagan understands this issue as a former lawmaker and has demonstrated the ability to work across the aisle. It will take the commitment of a Vermonter like Carolyn to solve this huge problem which is our state's greatest financial risk.
Wendy Wilton
Milton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.