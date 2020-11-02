The world is enamored with the U.S. election. Why? I have no idea,
Democrats may take a majority of seats in the Senate. Who cares?
Roe vs Wade is safe? I wouldn't bet a lot on it.
Taxes will be reduced. By either of these renegade hucksters? Only someone with a history of head injuries would buy that double talk.
I am already bored with this nonsense, so will recuse myself from political musings and surrender the floor to those who believe a word expelled by a corrupt, in it for personal power and financial windfalls.
May you all get what you rightly deserve this election. But I find it, as Jerry Jeff Walker would say is "like pissin in the wind.”
May God save America.
Bud deGorgue
Saint Albans City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.