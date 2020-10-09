It makes me angry when the “liberal” media describes 40% of Americans as stupid for supporting Donald Trump despite his calling American soldiers, who have died to defend this country, “losers!” or his failure to pay income tax for ten years. Or his incessant, pathological lying. Or his dangerous off-the-wall fantasies about Covid 19. How can we expect these good people to have well-reasoned, intelligent opinions when they are bombarded by lies and misinformation by Fox News 24/7?
Al Salzman
Fairfield
