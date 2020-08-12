This year’s election presents a clear distinction. Democrats support eliminating police funding, ICE and bail. They promote open borders and Biden plans to abolish suburbs using federal integrated housing guidelines.
The suburbs mostly constitute Republican middle class voters. Current Democrat power centers are in urban areas. Biden supports Obama’s housing plan to end single-family zoning and create many small downtowns in the suburbs. This fits in with the progressive agenda of forcing economic integration by regulation. Biden wants to neutralize Republican influence by limiting road/highway growth, forcing densification and incentivizing annexation into large city boundaries.
To force this change, Biden proposes expanding Obama’s plan by holding HUD block and transportation grants hostage to federal planning demands. Suburbs cannot survive without these dollars and will become helpless by Biden ransom agenda.
The initial Obama proposal is still under review by HUD. It’s encumbered upon Trump to highlight the effects of Biden’s expansive ending of single-family zoning. Local control is a cherished American right and Biden’s pandering to the whims of federal bureaucrats for political and agenda driven gain is an attack on our freedoms. We get what we accept!
Frank Mazur