The BFA St. Albans Boosters would like to thank all who supported us during the recently completed football and soccer season.
A special thanks to the St. Albans Football Association and Connor Construction for the Football Pavllion at the Collins Perley Sports Complex. The Pavillion is a true testament on how organizations, businesses, and community members can come together for the common good. The enlarged snack bar area has allowed us to better serve our customers. The restrooms have been needed for decades.
With your support at the Powderpuff Football game, the Boosters raised $1,300 to donate to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta in memory of Grace Emory. This money came solely from snack bar sales during the game. Thanks to WKOL radio DJs Jon Brooks and Mark Knight for helping in the booth. Please consider donating to the Camp Ta-Kum-Tathon being held this week on WKOL 105.1 FM.
The Bobwhite basketball season starts on Friday, 12/13 at BFA. The Comets first home game is Tuesday, 12/17. Come out and support the teams. Stop in at the Booster booth for what has been called the best popcorn in the state.
Ellen Gissel
St. Albans