I would like to thank Mr. Emerson Lynn for his very informative editorial concerning the commercialization of marijuana. His homework on the subject reveals many of the proven negative issues around the subject, also pointing out that with what is already being allowed by law that commercialization is totally unnecessary and not beneficial.
Hopefully every legislator will read this article and come to the realization their dream of helping Vermont's budget problems with the commercialization of the drug will be for naught and instead of focusing on drug sales for budget relief they should be concentrating on sharpening their pencils and finding ways to save money instead of spending it.
Raymond Ferland
Enosburg Falls