There is such a thing as hearing the Sound of Freedom-today-Friday, May 22nd in the afternoon I definitely heard this sound. While standing in the Missisquoi River hoping to catch one of the large stocked rainbow trout, two F-35 National Guard jets came cruising over head in a salute to those caregivers helping to save the lives of Covid-19 patients.
It made a beautiful impression and lest we forget, our National Guard Airmen were the first responders in the air on that fateful September day.
For those who think these guardians of our freedom are too loud-keep in mind that there are many countries and their people who wish for the noise and have no hope of getting the freedoms we have come to take for granted.
To our guardians-many thanks.
Raymond Ferland
Enosburg Falls