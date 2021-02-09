I am writing today to express my strong support for two candidates running for open seats on the Maple Run Unified School District: Jennifer Williamson for the Town seat, and Reier Erickson for the City seat. "The MRUSD is where inquiring minds, compassionate hearts, creative expression, healthy lives and service to the community develop so all can learn, achieve and succeed." This is the mission statement for our district. Five years ago, as a newly elected board member, I was on the committee that helped write those words. I believe in this statement, and I like to think that it still resonates with everyone in our district. Sadly, I have come to the realization that for some within our community these words have not rung as fully as for others. And while I truly feel all current candidates running for the board have our children’s best interest at heart, I believe that both Jennifer and Reier would offer a fresh perspective on issues and give voice to those not always represented at the table. They would both be exceptional additions to the board. Also, while Jennifer and Reier are running for open seats, I would like to express my strong support for two existing board members running for additional terms; Nilda Gonnella-French and Susan Casavant Magnon. Both are caring, compassionate and hard-working board members who represent our communities with distinction.
Steve LaRosa
