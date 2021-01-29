Late last week I was pleased to see that Vermont State Treasurer Beth Pearce sent to the legislature recommendations on how to stabilize the Vermont Retirement Fund. This attempt to solidify the state Retirement Fund is much needed and these recommendations will give the administration and the legislature a solid place to start.
What is the retirement fund?
This fund is used to pay retirement pension and health care costs for Vermont state workers, Vermont public school teachers and Vermont municipal workers. Retirement benefits for workers are established by negotiation through the collective bargaining process.
What is wrong with the Retirement Fund?
The greatest financial threat to the economic health of our state is the shortfall in funding for the Retirement Fund. Promises were made to Vermont state workers and Vermont public school teachers, which without adequate funding in the Retirement Fund cannot be kept. The part of the fund that pays for municipal workers is solid and works well. The part of the fund that pays for state employees and teachers is in trouble. There is an estimated deficit of $5.5 billion.
For almost 25 years the legislature did not invest the required amount of money. In addition, unrealistic growth goals were set and the hoped-for earnings were never reached.
Now there is not enough money in the fund to pay the bills.
Retirees are getting what they should because the legislature is being forced to take money out of the state General fund, but that is not sustainable. The General fund is filled by annual tax revenue, mainly the income tax. Vermonters cannot afford any increase in income tax (or any tax) to pay what is needed in the Retirement Fund.
What needs to happen?
The Retirement Fund must be stabilized so it can create its own earnings that will compound and be available for the pension and health care benefits it needs to pay. Actuarial accountants have drawn up a plan to do this. Legislators need to better understand how this Fund works, what are the obligations the state has made to our employees and what are the options for repairing the Fund.
What does the Treasurer want to do?
The state Treasurer’s recommendations will hopefully reduce the shortfall by $2.2 billon. Here I have tried to summarize each of the recommendations:
Recommendation #1: Maintain a defined-benefit system for current and future retirees.
With a defined benefit system, the employee gets a guaranteed annual payment in retirement. With a defined contribution the employee gets an amount of money based on the contribution of the employer, the employee’s contribution and the investment earnings. Many private companies provide a retirement system based on defined contribution.
Recommendation #2: Any benefit changes to the retirement systems should NOT be made for existing retirees.
This protects elderly retirees who are already collecting benefits they planned on receiving during their working years.
Recommendation #3: Continue to fund the actuarially determined employer contribution (ADEC).
This means the amount of money established every year by the actuaries will be paid, every year. This helps the Retirement Fund to generate the revenue it needs to pay its own bills.
Recommendations to Reduce Pension and Other Post-Employment Benefit (OPEB)Liabilities:
*Eliminate cost-of-living adjustments for current employees upon retirement.
*Expand the use of “Rule of 87” and “Rule of 90”, which combines years of service and age for the purposes of eligibility for normal retirement.
*Increase employee contributions.
*Use additional COVID/CARES money to paydown Retirement Fund debt.
*Use federal Cares Act money to establish a reserve that can be used to take pressure off operating budgets.
*Establish a statutory funding policy to increase funding by 3% for Other Post-Employment Benefits.
Will it work?
These recommendations put the biggest burden on current employees. Employees are going to assume a greater portion of the costs, employees are taking on as much as 78% of the increase in liabilities and 88%of the contribution increases. And on retirement, the retirees would collect less. In years when the Fund earns more money than needed, the state (and not employees) would have its contributions reduced.
It does not matter if you are an employee who plans to retire and collect benefits or are already retired and collecting from it or if you are a Vermonter and pay taxes, this Retirement Fund problem matters to you. Vermonters have a moral and legal obligation to honor the promise made with state employees and schoolteachers. The recommendations proposed by the State Treasurer have good points and bad points, depending on where you stand. But at least now this difficult problem has the attention of the Treasurer’s office and the Legislature. That is the first step to finding a solution.
Carolyn Branagan
Georgia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.