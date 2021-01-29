Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...The Saint Lawrence and Champlain Valleys, and all of Vermont. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&