Hello, my name is Bruce F. Cheeseman, and I am running for a seat in the House of Representatives, representing a portion of the Town of St. Albans and most of the City of St. Albans, District 3-1.
I would like to ask for you vote, I understand the need to get our economy back on track as soon as possible and the need to get people back to work, in order to do that we have to get our schools open and establish good safe affordable child care once and for all.
I come from a blue-collar working Vermont family, our best quality has always been, and always will be that we understand how important it is to stand up for what is right, give back, and respect family, God and country.
I will serve you well, I have many years of experience both with the U.S. government, state and local government budgets and time sensitive schedules.
I would really like to hear form you, feel free to contact me [phone 802-524-5580 or email; bfcheeseman@comcast.net. Please vote.
Bruce F. Cheeseman