Asking for your support for my school board bid

My name is Reier Erickson and I am running for one of the two open Maple Run School District seats. I am a former arts educator. I also served as PTA Vice-President at the American International School in Monrovia. In that capacity I learned how to work with so many different people from different backgrounds and with different visions. I feel like that skill set along with a fresh perspective makes me a unique candidate for this role. I firmly believe that as part of a unified school district we should approach all problems through unity and inclusion. We cannot govern with a “my way or the highway” approach. The job of a school board isn’t to create policy out of thin air, instead it’s meant to guide and oversee. We must take the concerns of all students and parents seriously and try to solve problems using data driven decision making. With a new superintendent the time is now for MRUSD to take bold steps towards the future while maintaining a close knit Vermont community. We can do this by trying to raise the voices of some of the traditionally marginalized communities. By making sure we don’t just hear them, but listen to them. When it comes to education everyone deserves an equal seat at the table. We also need to make sure we are supporting our teachers and giving them the tools and resources they need. Each one of our educators are true heroes and one of our goals should be making sure they are treated as such especially given how much they put on the line these days everytime they step in a classroom. I have two children who go to City School. One day they will attend BFA. I am invested in their future and the future of all our children. I want the opportunity to help steer our Unified District to something amazing, but I need your help. I would appreciate your vote on or before Town Meeting Day. I truly think together, we can make a world of difference. Thank you for your time. If you have questions please check out our campaign Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/EricksonMRSB/You can also email me: reierje@gmail.com. I look forward to hearing from you!
Reier Erickson
St. Albans
