Ask that your first vote go to Nilda
Citizens of St. Albans City and Town and Fairfield,
The vote for school commissioners to MRUSD is an important one. A three-way race for two seats is a bit odd. I would suspect that as you consider your ballot, you give your first vote to your favorite candidate and then quickly decide between the other two. I would ask that you give your first vote to the candidate most qualified out of the three candidates. As such, I will vote first and foremost for Nilda Gonnella French. She has spent years being a strong voice for our kids, our teachers, and our community and for those reasons I believe she is the most qualified of the three. This election is about putting our kids and the future of community first. I also ask that after you vote for Nilda that you consider voting for me to work alongside her to make the Maple Run School District better as we move forward in these unprecedented times.
I thank Mr. Erickson and Ms. French for running and giving voters a choice. This forms the basis of our democracy. It takes courage to put your ideas, thoughts and beliefs out for public inspection.
Thank you for your consideration.
Peter DesLauriers
