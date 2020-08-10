I am writing to encourage voters to please consider voting for Tim Ashe for LT. Governor in the upcoming Democratic Primary.
I have known Tim Ashe since he was first elected to the Vermont State Senate and over the years I have come to admire and respect Tim as a State Senator and the leader in the Vermont State Senate.
Tim has rock solid ethics and he has demonstrated a deep respect for the obligations entrusted in him in his role as a Senator and as the leader of the Vermont State Senate.
Tim has always been open to hearing all points of view on all issues with great respect and with a genuine interest in learning and then finding ways to arrive upon practical solutions.
During the covid19 epidemic Tim has worked very hard in the Vermont Senate to help craft and pass legislation to help Vermonters and businesses that have been most adversely and negatively affected.
If Tim is elected then I know that he will be a really good LT. Governor and I know that he will work hard for Vermont and Vermonters.
Please join me in voting for Tim Ashe for LT. Governor.
Sincerely,
Frank Cioffi
St. Albans Town