Last week’s Primary Election gratified me with its results so strongly in my favor. Thank you for the deep trust you have shown me and the confidence you have placed in my ability to go forward in the statewide election for Vermont Treasurer.
During the 2020 election, the most important contested offices are those of Vermont Treasurer and Vermont Auditor. I will do my best in the coming weeks to explain fiscal issues to Vermont voters and help them understand that finding economic stability is the best way we can fully recover from the impact of this pandemic.
Thank you very much for your confidence and for your vote.
I look forward to seeing you soon.
Carolyn Branagan
Candidate for Vermont State Treasurer