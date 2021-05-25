I was very happy to see that MVU high school recently erected a Black Lives Matter flag in Swanton. I commend Kylie Begnoche and the students in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee for fighting for justice for their schoolmates after learning of incidents of racial bullying and harassment.
Sadly, racism is alive and well in Vermont so every step to bring awareness to the problem is a huge step in the right direction. Interestingly, the new BLM flag hangs just below the Abenaki flag, hung there to bring awareness of our disgusting history of racism against Native Americans.
Thank you students, staff and board of MVU for fighting for the rights, respect, dignity and inclusion of our non-white friends and neighbors.
Cindy Weed
Enosburg
