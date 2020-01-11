It's a sad, albeit scary, day when a person or persons feel the need to post placards in public places saying that, "It's okay to be anti-Semitic." That's just plain wrong. It's not okay to be hostile to or prejudiced against Jews or hostile to or prejudiced against anyone who might be different in any way from us. There are 7.5 billion people on this planet. Even though some of us have had similar life experiences, NONE of us are alike. We don't look alike, we don't act alike, we don't think alike, we don't worship alike, we don't come from the same place, and we don't speak the same languages. We are all human beings, though, with similar desires including: the desire to be treated with trust, respect and dignity; live in peace; have the basic necessities in order to survive; and to be loved. For our desires to be realized, there is a formula. If we want trust, respect and dignity, we must extend that to others. If we want peace, we must allow others their own peace and create peace in our corner of the world. If we want the basic necessities, we must help assure that ALL have the basic necessities, and if we want to be loved, then we must be purveyors of love. Like the Ancient Chinese philosophy of Yin and Yang that symbolizes how all things are interconnected and interdependent, if we are to survive and thrive in this global society, we must emphatically say no to intolerance and yes to embracing our differences.
Cindy Weed
Enosburg