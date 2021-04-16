What about The Right to Life. Life comes first because without life, all other rights are meaningless. A group of faith leaders had a letter to the editor supporting women's reproductive freedom. Notice, they call it "reproductive freedom" ,not abortion. These faith leaders support legalized abortion all nine months of pregnancy with no regulations or safeguards for women's health. Notice along with no mention of abortion, there is no mention of babies.
These faith leaders claim,"every human is born equal'. This is false. Every human is created equal. Every human, you and me, were created at conception. Life is precious because we all began this way.
As a Vermonter I do not want The Vermont Constitution to be altered to allow killing our Vermont preborn babies up to the moment of birth and that is what reproductive freedom means, whether you say it or not. Women's reproductive freedom all nine months of pregnancy is an insult to our humanity.
Sincerely,
Dorothy R. Bolduc
