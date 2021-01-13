After five years as a St. Albans Town school board member for the Maple Run Unified School District, I have decided not to seek a third term. I am writing today to encourage others in our community to consider running for this open position, and to get their name on the ballot for Town Meeting Day this March 2. The process to do so could not be easier as, due to covid-19, the signature requirement has been waived.Interested? Download the one-page "Local Candidate Consent Form" available at vermont.gov fill it out and return it to the town clerk's office by Monday, January 25. That's it. Again, this is an open MRUSD school board seat for a St. Albans Town resident. Questions? I can be reached at slarosa@maplerun.org. It has been a pleasure working with such a dedicated, caring and hard-working team of people that make up the MRUSD. I am thankful for the opportunity to have served on this board, and would like to wish the existing, and incoming new members, all the best in their ongoing work with the district.
Steven LaRosa
