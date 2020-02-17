Dear Constituents-
This week was hectic – Monday started with a Legislative Breakfast at St Albans City Hall, where we heard from constituents on a variety of issues from family leave, education, and vaping to the proposed hospital emergency department expansion. At the Statehouse, we had groups of students and advisors visiting nearly every day this week, and several were from my District: OVX from Richford JR-SR High School on Tuesday, VSAC from Berkshire Elementary School on Wednesday, and Eagle Scouts from Highgate being honored on Friday. Thursday was Municipal Government Day at the Capital, so we also saw folks from Franklin Co throughout the day, and last week I neglected to thank the Lake Carmi Campers Association for making the drive to advocate for Clean Water. In the House General Committee, testimony continued around Recovery Residences, homelessness, emergency housing, rental housing health and safety, and anti-discrimination employment statutes. We also began hearing testimony on legalizing sports betting and keno, establishing Dewey Day on Oct 12 as a Commemorative Holiday honoring US Navy Admiral Dewey, who grew up in Montpelier, and our Budget memo to Appropriations where it pertains to affordable housing and emergency housing needs. Action has been fairly quiet on the House floor, but we anticipate that changing as more bills come out of Committees. In both the Tourism and Rural Economic Development Caucuses, we are talking about creative ways to not only bring more folks into Vermont to do business but to keep them here. This week’s discussions focused on the Arts as a tourism vehicle and the availability to increase broadband coverage in our rural areas. In my spare time, I’ve been trying to follow bills of interest to certain constituents regarding tick-borne illnesses, work zone safety, on-farm retail sales of alcoholic beverages produced on that farm, and court-ordered judgements on wages. If you have questions or concerns about bills or issues, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me. It is truly an honor to serve your interests in the Legislature.
Representative Lisa A Hango
Franklin-5
Highgate-Franklin-Berkshire-Richford