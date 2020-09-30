I spoke with Debbie Ingram last night on the phone. We had a good chat. She and I were elected the same year to serve in state senate, but represented different districts and were members of different parties. Earlier this week she endorsed Republican Scott Milne for Lt. Governor causing quite a stir. Senator Ingram told me she did the right thing by backing the most experienced candidate, but told me the D.s are acting like she killed someone. It is an endorsement! That’s all. One person says another person is the best candidate.
Senator Ingram is brave.
I told her about my experience last election when, while on my way to being treated for cancer, I endorsed a Democrat for state senate. Even after all the years I had in office, the R’s decided I was a pariah because I endorsed a Democrat.
I don’t regret supporting the fine, experienced woman who was running as a D, in fact I am proud of it, but am still paying the price.
Both parties need to be more open and accepting of new ideas. There is way too much partisanship on all sides. And fear.
Don’t let differing opinion divide us.
Crossing party lines is occasionally healthy.
Carolyn Branagan
Georgia