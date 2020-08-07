One: Please vote in next week’s Primary Election, regardless of which party you favor. If you requested and received an early/absentee ballot, fill it out, sign where directed, enclose ALL the ballots you received, and call your Town Clerk’s office for directions on where, how, and when to drop off your ballot before Election Day. Or take it to your voting place ON Election Day. Your voice matters, and if you do the right thing by voting according to procedure, your vote WILL be counted.
Two: If you are participating in the Democratic Party Primary, I urge you in the strongest, most heartfelt terms to vote for Rebecca Holcomb for Governor. Of the possible candidates, she has the most skills, the strongest administrative experience, the most complete focus on the well-being of all Vermonters. If Ms Holcomb had set up the re-opening council, there would have been representatives of workers at the table, not just the owners. Her ethics prompted her to resign her position when Act 46 (schools) was being twisted into other purposes than efficient, equal educational opportunity. That’s the character of the governor Vermonters need and deserve.
Most important of all, Holcomb’s policies will be based on facts, science, and evidence — the mark of a person who plans to truly serve Vermonters — you, me, our neighbors of whatever party or none, and all the kids who are facing the future.
So, please, vote in the Primary.
And I join Emerson Lynn (Aug. 3 editorial) in urging you — if you’re a Democrat — to vote for Rebecca Holcomb as our candidate for governor.
Euan Bear
Bakersfield