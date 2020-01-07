Dear Constituents-
I hope you were warm, well-fed and surrounded by loved ones through the holidays. Some of my towns lost people who gave far more than they received over the decades. They are sorely missed and cannot be replaced.
The legislative session starts tomorrow, January 7th. I remain committed to studying all sides of the issues that come before me. I will do my best to explain my votes, and I encourage you to reach out to me personally if you have questions. We live in a world of 15 second soundbites and Facebook memes that often make issues appear to be simple and easy to fix, which is part of dumbing us down. Persistent challenges are usually complex and difficult, and simple solutions often create unintended consequences (whole new problems). I have the privilege to research these challenges and solutions more deeply than most of us have time for.
During this time of heightened political strife, I ask that we all reflect on what we can realistically do in our communities to strengthen bonds and resiliency, for that is where our real power lies. Reach out to your neighbors, attend select board meetings, start a game night or community improvement project, check on elderly residents during power outages. Invite somebody to dinner.
“News” too often fails to meet accuracy and balance standards set by the Fairness Doctrine of 1949, which was abandoned in 1987. Both News and Social media is full of posts and bots that encourage people of opposing views to yell at each other, often because they choose polarized news sources. I call this the Rage Machine. It shuts down our critical thinking, distracts us from what we actually have the power to do, exhausts us, and makes us pessimistic. We could spend all day Facebook yelling and achieve nothing more than ulcers, neglecting important tasks, and tearing our community and nation apart further. We can speak our piece respectfully and back it up with facts while keeping an open mind and heart. Ultimately, what we say we believe in is not so important as how we behave. It may not seem clear, but the world needs every one of us, people of all stripes and strengths. Let’s not allow our frustrations or desperations to blind us to the humanity of our neighbors who may be different from us. Each person is an individual, and while they belong to a specific group it does not erase their particular character traits. So, when you interact with people of different nationalities, faiths, ethnicity, political affiliation, gender or orientation, remember to judge them on the content of their character, for that is all we have at the end of the day. How do we honor our word, treat other people, and do the right thing?
I leave you with the Serenity Prayer: God (whomever you conceive him to be), Grant me serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.
It beats the heck out of beating our heads against the wall and taking our frustrations out on others.
Sincerely,
Rep Charen Fegard
Franklin-5/Berkshire-Franklin-Highgate-Richford