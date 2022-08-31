“How dare you,” I said to the tiny, crunchy insects courting in my squash blossoms. “This is my garden, not yours.”
After inspecting the white and yellow splotches on my once bright green leaves and the brown rot resulting, I tore across the yard and into my kitchen to consult my garden guru. It had been almost ten years since I was scuffle-hoeing the fields on Boardman Hill Farm in West Rutland, and my bug knowledge had waned since being a full-time grower. I used to be able to identify the larvae, nymphs, eggs and adults at a glance, and despite my own foggy memory the winged jerks seemed to remember me all too well.
Fortunately in my travels I met Howard Prussack, the first certified organic farmer in the state, who farms organic veggies and fruits almost year-round in Westminster West, Vermont. His high tunnels and fields bloom with bounty every year, and he’s meticulous about his methods. He’s become a mentor, a great friend, and he even texts from his tractor.
“I have Colorado potato beetles!” I frantically wrote.
“No you don't,” he said, knowing that the time of year for the pests had not yet come. “Send me a picture.”
The blueberry-sized insects had not arrived, it was true. Their predecessors had. The insidious cucumber beetle, striped like a bee and munching on my precious zucchini.
“PyGanic,” Prussack said. “That stuff kills everything.”
This was the first year I’d tilled up the land on our property in Richford. The soil was hard, hard clay, full of stones and bound up by grass and weeds. There were no garden beds. Only crabgrass, a struggling lawn, and several mounds of trash and cigarette butts left by the previous homeowner.
Over a year had gone into the preparation of the beds, involving a neighbor lending an old tractor and parking it in our yard and grinding up most of it with his tiller. I was determined to create an oasis of veggies, fruit groves and berry patches, but the soil needed serious work.
“Get a soil test,” Prussack had said when I first started my preparations. The tests are available from the University of Vermont, and indicate the PH of the soil and nutrients needed. A lot of soil in Vermont has to be “sweetened,” or fortified with lime, and lots of dark, nutritious compost needs to be tilled into beds. Predictably, I went on a wing and a prayer and tilled the nutrients in, disregarding my mentor’s advice. Shouldn’t have done that.
My fiance and I rolled out black plastic and spent several hours a day ushering our baby plants into the sunlight, and then back into our basement-turned-grow room. We couldn’t plant until after the last frost, and in northern Vermont that sometimes meant May, so for months we fire-drilled our seed starts from their grow lights into the growing sun, so they could get used to the wind off the mountains.
After all of that, the teeny yellow and black jerks had the audacity to move in. Not for long, however. PyGanic is an insecticide spray concentrate which makes the bugs flee for their lives, and I doused my little plants with fervor. The green returned, as did their beautiful yellow flowers.
PyGanic also makes your skin itch like crazy because, you know – it kills things.
“You’re supposed to wear long sleeves, a mask and long pants,” Prussack told me.
Naturally, I did neither. Despite a mild skin rash and decreased patience on my part, however, the beetles did fly off to die. The next day I bought more PyGanic, and have since sprayed after every rain, as the water washes it off the leaves. It keeps and lives on my porch, ready for the bastards if they ever return.
Proud of my preparation, my attention then turned to buying more plants, which is exactly what I should not have been concentrating on. Other evils lurked in the soil and the garden, ready to feast on my young “kiddos” while I was drooling over Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds and Johnny’s Selected Seeds catalogs. Powdery mildew, hornworms and whiteflies waited at the ready for my negligence, while flea beetles flew hilariously in the high winds hungering for my kale and unable to reach it.
Fortunately, because Vermont is Vermont, we had help from all around. Our first season wasn’t rough, but it wasn’t easy and we learned a lot. If you’re growing squash, potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, leeks, raspberries and others in need of defense against the dark bugs, you need at least three sprayers and three main concentrates to occupy them: PyGanic, Safer Spray and Neem Oil.
First and foremost, though, you need friends.
“She never does what I tell her to,” Prussack said upon visiting the gardens referencing my lack of soil test. “I can’t say I’m surprised.”
