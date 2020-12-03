The woman called in to Vermont Public Radio. The reports about the State’s Covid’s protocol left her confused. She asked her question: Her mother lived alone in another state and was in the process of quarantining for two weeks before she came to Vermont to visit for Christmas. The caller wanted to know if the state’s rules would allow her mother to come.
The state official said no. The ban doesn’t allow people traveling from another state to visit another family. Period.
A second question was asked. It concerned the regulations regarding out-of-state skiers. If they quarantined for two weeks before coming, would they be allowed to come to Vermont to ski? The state official said yes.
The difference between the two is that the mother wanted to visit her daughter. The skier just wanted to ski; no human connections, no parties, no Christmas. Just a solitary experience between the skier and the mountain.
As is understood, Vermont has no means by which transgressions can be assessed. There are no penalties. No one goes to jail. We just generally play by the rules because it’s been shown to be safer. Go us.
As the above example shows, there is ample room for disagreement. From a safety point of view the mother who has quarantined is less of a threat to spread the virus than the skier who promises to quarantine for two weeks before coming to Vermont and then promising to keep only to himself. [Right.]
There is no way to assure the skier quarantines before coming and there is no way to know whether he or she makes good on the promise to self-isolate when here. In both examples, we’re just making liars out of people who wouldn’t be otherwise.
We know that. But there really isn’t another way to wordsmith the regulations to get the intended effect, which is to make people error on the side of caution. There will be a certain percentage of people who are determined to come to Vermont to ski; it’s at least a bit more defensible to put the word out that they need to quarantine first. At least they have received the message; do your part, we care, we’re watching.
The same is true of those wanting to come to Vermont to see their loved ones for Christmas. If the ban didn’t exist and people were encouraged to come without taking precautions then we would have no reasons to expect anything other than a significant rise in new cases.
We’re about to see how effective this same call was to people over Thanksgiving. The first indicators are reasonably good. Traffic was down considerably. We’ll see.
As enticing as it may be to split hairs over the state’s guidance we should be thankful for its murkiness and its contradictions. The alternative would be for the state to do what it did last spring and just shut the economy down. Then, there would be no debate.
And no economy. [And fewer presents.]
You pick.
by Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.