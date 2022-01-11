GlobalFoundries, Vermont’s largest private employer, wants to be able to buy its power on the regional market instead of through Green Mountain Power. To do so would require the state’s Public Utility Commission to grant the chipmaker’s request to become a “self-managed utility” and to be separate from GMP.
The company’s objective is simple; in 2020 it paid 9.1 cents per kilowatt hour in Vermont and it paid 4.6 to 5.5 cents at its plants in New York. Chip making is a competitive business and energy costs make up a meaningful percentage of its operating costs. In 2020, GlobalFoundries paid $36 million to keep its Vermont operations on line. Reducing its energy costs would improve the company’s profitability, which would allow the company to increase its investments and remain competitive.
As simple as the company’s motive may be, implementation is anything but. This is Vermont; not a place known for being business friendly. Particularly large businesses. While the GlobalFoundries plant in Essex/Williston is small by national standards, it is large for Vermont. The plant employs 2,200 people and has a $195 million payroll, with an average salary of $88,000. And while it is a quarter the size it used to be when it was owned by IBM, it’s still the sort of business normal people would like to keep around. [Emphasis on normal.]
The self-managed-utility proposal is backed by Green Mountain Power, the state’s largest utility, even though GlobalFoundries is its largest customer. It was through the efforts of both that the agreement includes a four-year transition period; GlobalFoundries will pay the utility almost $17 million to nullify any impact on GMP’s customers.
GMP agreed to the separation for several reasons: First, the plan gives them enough money to make the transition relatively pain free for the company and its customers. Second, it gives more long term stability to GMP’s customers; having your largest customer flirting between coming and going is an unstable process. Third, GlobalFoundries and GMP share the same commitment to a carbon free electricity portfolio. And, fourth, as GMP has made clear, it has the responsibility to help make one of Vermont’s largest and best employers stronger and more competitive.
The utility’s sentiment was echoed by June Tierney, commissioner of the Department of Public Service, who, last year said her department would review the proposal on behalf of Vermont ratepayers. She said that review would include the impact on the state should GlobalFoundries shift its operations elsewhere. “At the end of the day, GlobalFoundries is not obligated to do business in Vermont. They can simply choose to leave,” she said.
As defensible as the proposed split between GlobalFoundries and GMP may be, it should surprise no one that a number of legislators and organizations such as the Conservation Law Foundation, VPIRG, and AllEarth Renewables are opposed to the idea of GlobalFoundries operating as its own utility, no longer required to comply with the Renewable Energy Standard and the state’s Global Warming Solutions Act.
Their opposition was expected simply because being opposed is how they make their money. Organizations like VPIRG and CLF depend on the corporate bad guy to fuel their fundraising efforts. And could there be an easier target than a large multi-national company largely owned by the Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund? And could there be an easier message for them to sell than alleging the company is dodging its responsibility to fight global climate change, and, in the process, force more of the climate change battle onto Vermonters’ shoulders?
For the groups that oppose GlobalFoundries proposal, they can’t accept that they are both protagonists working toward the same goals, but in different ways. They need GlobalFoundries to be the antagonist and to be seen as an entity whose intent is subversive. Again, this is how they use their rhetoric to stay in business.
The truth of the matter is that it is in GlobalFoundries best interest to be energy efficient. Obviously. It saves them money. And the company is under immense pressure, as are many others, to remake their operations in ways that make them carbon free. GlobalFoundries is already engaged in projects with the University of Vermont involving green hydrogen, improved battery storage and photovoltaic installations. The company has cut its green house gas emissions by 24 percent in the last 15 years, while increasing production 20 percent. Does this sound like a company that needs to be forced to comply with environmental goals they oppose?
At the center of the conflict, and what also stirs the ire of those opposed, is the implied threat that GlobalFoundries might figure out a way to do this on its own, without anyone’s approval, and that, absent approval, the company would leave, and shift its production to their other five plants.
No one likes threats, but it’s also a threat of a different sort to refuse to work with a company to help it become a stronger employer. The reason Green Mountain Power, and Gov. Phil Scott’s administration support GlobalFoundries proposal is not only does it make sense [it should have been done ages ago], but that they have no interest in being the reason GlobalFoundries leaves, or must reduce the size of its workforce, or cannot be the place where the company invests in new products.
The potential harm incurred should the proposal be rejected is far greater than the "benefit" to those who oppose it.
If, as both Republicans and Democrats agree, Vermont's workforce is the state's most pressing challenge, then we need to act as if it is.
It’s the responsibility of anyone involved in this issue, GlobalFoundries employees, the PUC, the governor, legislators, advocates, Essex, Williston and taxpayers in general to consider all the potentials of the proposal. Good and bad. When that’s done, approving the self-managed-utility proposal seems an easy decision.
by Emerson Lynn
