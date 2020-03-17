The headline from Sunday’s debate between Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden was that Mr. Biden would pick a woman as his running mate. Assuming Mr. Biden wins the Democratic nomination and that he succeeds in beating President Donald Trump, she would be the first to hold that office.
That’s a big, if hopeful step forward. For women, it may be the best and easiest path to the presidency. And it would be long overdue.
One of the reasons it is so tantalizing is that it’s generally assumed the chances are overwhelming Mr. Biden would only serve one term if he won in November. If elected, he would be the oldest president at 78. He would be 82 should he decide to run for a second term. The odds of that happening are slim.
He can’t say that now because it would be interpreted as weakness. But it’s the backroom chatter, which is why his decision will be one of the most important he makes.
Mr. Biden has made it clear there has to be a philosophical alignment; he’s not about to be president and have a vice president who second-guesses every choice he makes. [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez need not apply.]
The public’s take on the debate, along with the tumultuous shift in the polls, also makes it clear that most Americans don’t have the stomach right now for Mr. Sanders’s revolution. They are looking for solid leadership and a return to normalcy. They want a president who can be trusted and one with enough experience to negotiate an increasingly turbulent world.
It would not make any sense for Mr. Biden to pick someone from the Bernie Sanders camp. As bright and capable as Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is, and despite the fact she withheld her endorsement from Mr. Sanders, she flirts with the edges politically. Still, she could be the bridge from the political middle to the left, which is critical if the Democrats are going to mobilize enough voters to beat Mr. Trump. Nominees typically try to pick a running mate that helps them geographically in the general election. Massachusetts [and much of New England] skews Democratic, so it’s questionable as to how much heft she brings.
The two women who also campaigned for the presidency and who distinguished themselves in so doing are Amy Klobuchar, 59, the senator from Minnesota, and Kamala Harris, 55, the senator from California. Both are highly competent and attractive as candidates. Ms. Harris has the additional advantage of being African American and Mr. Biden owes the lion’s share of the credit for his primary successes to the African American community. Ms. Klobuchar is the embodiment of calm under presssure.
There is also Stacey Abrams, former Representative from Georgia, who narrowly lost her bid to be Georgia’s governor. She would be an enormous asset to Mr. Biden in the south, which is typically challenging for any Democrat running for president.
Mr. Biden hasn’t offered many clues as to whom he might choose, but as the above list shows, there is no shortage of talent. It’s this process, and Mr. Biden’s decision to appoint a woman to the position that makes the prospect so encouraging.
That said, don’t be shocked if Mr. Trump makes the same decision. He has no allegiances to anyone other than himself. Vice President Mike Pence might find himself without a job. Should that happen, look for him to pick Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and Mr. Trump’s choice as the nation’s ambassador to the United Nations.
by Emerson Lynn