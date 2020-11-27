If Vermont followed through on its Thanksgiving plans — along with people nationally — we can expect the number of Covid-19 infections to double. The projections come from a national survey in which about a third of the people polled said they were going to celebrate Thanksgiving the way they always do, which is with a lot of family and friends.
So, did we? Is our behavior different here than in other states?
We’ll soon find out.
A hint of that expectation comes from a survey sent out by the Orange Southwest School District, which serves the students in Randolph, Braintree and Brookfield. Orange County itself has been the source of a recent outbreak — recording 121 cases in the last two weeks. [Franklin County, by comparison, had 49 cases in that same time period.]
The school district has announced it will shift back to remote learning only until such time as the case numbers drop and going back to school is judged to be safe.
When school districts make such decisions, it’s typically done in consultation with the parents of the students. It’s part of the informational process.
Because of the high number of cases, and within a small population, the school was involved in contract-tracing efforts requiring a lot of phone calls, and extensive contact with the students’ parents.
What the school district found is that about a third of the parents contacted told they school they did not intend to play by the rules. They understood the rules. They understood what was meant by quarantining. They understood how the virus spreads. Didn’t matter. They were not going to quarantine. They were not going to wear masks. They were not going to shut their homes to friends or relatives for Thanksgiving.
So there.
Does that one-third percentage apply to other counties in Vermont?
We’ll see in about two weeks.
What the state is requiring is that on Monday schools ask students who came over for Thanksgiving. If it can be determined the “social gathering” was larger than it should have been, then the students will be sent home for the two-week quarantine period.
The one-third that intends not to comply might find itself home-bound with their kids learning remotely. Surprise. Surprise. If the infection rate explodes, which is not unexpected, then celebrating Christmas and the New Year becomes the next hurdle. It will take a full two weeks before we know what the new infection rate will be, which means the information will be available mid-December, just before the holidays.
It’s easy to empathize with those who are bone tired of the pandemic and all its costs, socially and economically. Who isn’t sick of it? For almost all of us, the vaccine could not come soon enough.
But, as the pandemic’s numbers show, it’s not fair to the two-thirds who do play by the rules to be disadvantaged by the one-third who don’t. Let’s hope Vermonters defied the odds on Thursday and kept their Thanksgiving rituals safe and small.
by Emerson Lynn
