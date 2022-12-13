There is a worry among legislators who represent rural Vermont that the $1.05 billion in American Rescue Plan Act [ARPA] will be lost, or seriously underutilized if the Legislature does not put into place a plan to help the state’s smallest communities spend the money.
In a commentary published by VTDigger, Reps. Laura Sibilia, I-Dover, and Katherine Sims, D-Craftsbury they argue: “…we and our fellow legislators must develop a statewide system that enables vulnerable, underserved communities to access this funding, engage their communities and bring high-impact projects to life by incentivizing regional collaboration and funding adequate capacity at the local level in our most stressed small Towns.”
The legislators make the point that 56 percent of the towns in Vermont don’t have a town manager or administrator and to take advantage of the ARPA money would require volunteer help, something problematic in any community. They fear the lost opportunity if this help is not identified and made available.
We all should. It is money we’re likely to never see again. It would be an eggregious wrong for it to be wasted or lost.
It is wrong, however, to say a town might lose the money if a worthy project is not identified. The federal government created a loophole for any town not able to put a plan together. The loophole allows for the money to be spent on a town’s “lost revenue.” Those lost revenue items could be government services that include things like health services, school or education services, public safety, infrastructure or cybersecurity. In other words, pretty much anything.
So there is no worry that a town would lose its federal allotment. It also doesn’t make much sense for the state to spend additional taxpayer dollars to bring help to those 141 towns without town managers and administrators.
What does make sense is to figure out how, or if, that money can be pooled between the communities in ways that give them a bigger bang for their buck. For example, it would be better for a group of towns to build a regional recreational center than it would be for each town to build its own.
There is also a need for vision. If the timeline holds, within the next four years we should have a state completely wired for broadband. There is also the distinct possibility that climate refugees will continue to find places like rural Vermont a safe place to live and work. The workplace itself has changed from being office-centric to a hybrid of home and office. These potential circumstances, and many others, could have a profound effect on rural Vermont. How can proper planning and a little vision create an upside for our more rural communities?
What we don’t want to do is to use the money - all $1.05 billion of it - to maintain the status quo. The money should be treated for what it is, which is a gift, something we had no reason to expect and something that will be considered wasted if it is not put to its best use.
What we want to avoid is looking back a decade from now and asking ourselves why we thought so small.
That should be the Legislature’s aim as well.
By Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.