Gov. Phil Scott has announced his intentions to run for a third term, to the surprise of absolutely no one, the only departure from the norm is that he will not hire a campaign staff, raise any money, or begin to actively campaign for the office until Vermont’s “state of emergency” is over.
The distinction between traditional campaigning and what the governor is doing in his managing of the crisis is significant in that it’s both truthful and to his advantage. It would be unseemly for the governor to be making himself the center of things politically, and actively raising money to do so. It’s also something he doesn’t care to do; most politicians don’t. At the same time, Mr. Scott and his administrative team have dominated the public’s attention for almost all of the last three months. The governor has held lengthy press conferences in prime time during which he has been open to any and all questions. They have given him the opportunity to connect with Vermonters in a way we’ve not experienced in our lifetimes. [The contrast between his performance as a leader versus what is on display in Washington hasn’t hurt, albeit the bar he has leaped had been knocked to the ground.]
There is every indication Mr. Scott will remain in crisis mode through the political primary in August, and perhaps beyond. And why not, his handling of the crisis has given him an 82 percent approval rating, which makes him essentially invincible.
Except it doesn’t. Nor should it. It’s June 1, more that two months before the August 11 primary and five months before the general election in November. In the world of politics, that’s an eternity. The campaign will come.
And while credit will go to the governor for his calm, measured leadership through the crisis, it’s the issues ahead that will define him and his campaign. They are substantial, unlike anything we’ve faced in more than a century.
We have had our revenue sources blown apart. Unemployment levels are overwhelming. Small and large businesses alike are teetering on the edges. Hunger needs are soaring. School budgets are at risk [preK-12 and higher ed], and the future of the state’s health care system is being challenged.
If that’s not enough, we’ve already earmarked all of the $1.6 billion stimulus money[and more] being sent to us by the feds. It’s assumed more will be coming, but we don’t know how much, or when, or if it will really materialize.
If the Covid-19 crisis in Vermont continues to fade [cross your fingers] then the shift to the core issues facing us will come quickly and they will be pronounced and they will be unavoidable. The answers to them will be complicated and painful. And they will not be solved by raising taxes on the tiny percentage of Vermonters who are rich, as has been proposed already by Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.
The advantage Mr. Scott has is not only his leadership through the crisis but his moderate political views, and his popularity with the moderates of both parties. The further to the left his challengers are, the easier it will be for Mr. Scott.
The question in this race is less about how the governor is able to skate free with his non-traditional campaign, which will end, and more about how the Democrats will adjust their arguments to address the challenges before us. These are different times, Vermonters need to witness a gubernatorial campaign that reflects these differences.
by Emerson Lynn