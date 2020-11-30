As President-elect Joe Biden continues to put together his cabinet, progressives, including Vermont’s Sen. Bernie Sanders, are beginning to vocalize their unease with Mr. Biden’s choices, fearing the far left is being ignored.
Mr. Sanders was quoted recently as saying it would be a “travesty” if Mr. Biden put together a cabinet that reflected America and, in the process, ignored the far left, a key cohort in Mr. Biden’s Nov. 3 win.
Mr. Sanders, of course, stands to gain in the process. He has made it clear he would like to be named Mr. Biden’s Labor Secretary.
It’s an open question as to whether Mr. Sanders will get the nod. The odds appear not to be in his favor, but in politics a day is an eternity. Things change. No one knows.
What we do know is that Gov. Phil Scott made things a little easier for the Biden team when he said that if Mr. Sanders was nominated, and confirmed, that he would appoint a successor that would caucus with the Democrats. If Mr. Scott — a Republican — had made it clear he would appoint a Republican, Mr. Sanders’ bid most likely would have been cut short, given the razor thin Republican majority.
That aside, the deciding factor also may be determined on Jan. 5, the date of the special runoff election in Georgia. Republican senatorial contenders Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will face off against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Ms Loeffler and Mr. Perdue were the leading vote getters in their respective races. If one or the other wins, the Republicans maintain control of the Senate. Both Democrats would have to win if control of the Senate would shift to the Democrats.
Should Mr. Biden nominate Mr. Sanders, his future might depend on Mr. Warnock and Mr. Ossoff winning. If the Republicans keep control, it’s already been made clear they are less than thrilled with the thought of Mr. Sanders leading the labor department, and that’s putting it mildly.
Mr. Sanders noted that the Senate has had a long tradition of granting the president his cabinet choices and said he thought that would be the case should he be nominated.
A recent New York Times story indicated otherwise. Senate Democrats made it difficult for President Trump to get his nominees; Senate Republicans intend to do the same for Mr. Biden.
The Biden team would have to weigh that consideration. A promised battle over Mr. Sanders’ nomination might not seem worth the effort. Mr. Sanders has also gotten little support from most of the national unions. The Biden team might find it easier to pick a candidate who has less baggage and more support among key constituencies; not someone who might bring some embarrassment to the incoming president.
It’s also unclear just how ardently the Democrats would support Mr. Sanders. His presidential ambitions [2015-2016 and 2019-2020] have made him a stranger to life in the Senate chambers. Reports consistently note he has not gathered a reputation as someone warm and cuddly, or terribly involved.
There is little wonder why Mr. Sanders would like the nomination. He’s done the presidential thing. Twice. The chances are considerable that the Republicans will maintain control of the Senate, which reduces his chances of being chairman of the Budget Committee, or anything else. Being Labor Secretary would be his final political platform, and one central to his core political beliefs. He would make Socialist Eugene V. Debs, the apostle of industrial unionism [and Mr. Sanders’ political hero] proud.
His nomination, and his confirmation, may indeed happen. But a lot would have to fall his way.
By Emerson Lynn
