Politico last week reported that Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) is leaning toward running for a ninth term. Vermonters should hope so.
Typically, Mr. Leahy and his wife, Marcelle, would make that announcement next December, a luxury not afforded most politicians who require more time to raise the necessary money to overcome expected opposition.
Baring health issues, Mr. Leahy would be a prohibitive favorite. If he follows through no Democrat will challenge him. Nor will any progressive. The only Republican who could pose a challenge would be Gov. Phil Scott, and Mr. Scott has made it clear he has no interest in the Senate seat.
If Mr. Leahy wants the seat — the one he has held for 46 years — it’s his.
The political magazine also noted Mr. Leahy held a fundraiser last week and has raised north of $300,000 this quarter, giving his 2022 campaign $1.7 million in total cash.
If Vermont’s senior senator runs, is reelected, and finishes his ninth term, he would be the longest serving senator of all time. [The late Sen. Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.) served for 51 years.]
But the argument in favor of Mr. Leahy running for another term isn’t about records. The Senate’s history is littered with examples of those who lingered too long [Strom Thurmond served to age 100, and was clearly unable to function toward the end.] That is not the case with Mr. Leahy, his health remains robust. The value of having him run for a ninth term is his history, his understanding of the system, and his seniority. He brings advantages to Vermont like no other.
It’s fair to ask about any elected official’s intellectual capabilities and, as they age, the questions become more pointed. We asked the same of Donald Trump and Joe Biden. In the Senate, there are four members older than Mr. Leahy. All of them active and functioning at high levels. The question of one’s capability as an “older” senator isn’t any more pertinent to the job than asking whether we’re better represented with someone in their early 30s. After all, Mr. Leahy was seated as a United States Senator when he was 34. Was he more capable then, than now? Perhaps he’s today’s argument as to the value of wisdom, experience and maturity versus youth, energy and inexperience.
There is also much to be said of the freedom Mr. Leahy must feel knowing his seat is safe and his road to reelection smooth. It allows the mind to focus on need, not partisan advantage. This ease has been exhibited in the senator’s relationship with Mr. Scott as both their offices have — by necessity — worked seamlessly to make sure the state would weather the pandemic as painlessly as possible. It is no exaggeration to suggest that were it not for Mr. Leahy’s role, and his position as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, that our share of the Covid-19 relief effort could have been hundreds of millions of dollars less than what we’ve received.
Not only is Mr. Leahy chair of the Senate’s most powerful committee, and Senate pro tempore, but he’s served as chair of both the Judiciary and Agriculture committees. To serve as the chairman of three major senatorial committees is a feat few others have achieved. The informational wealth that comes with such efforts is enormous.
If, as the cliche goes, life is about timing, then it’s almost a dead certainty Vermont’s “life”, defined from a position of political strength, will never be stronger than it is at this very moment. We may never again have a Senator who chairs the Appropriations Committee and who is the senior member of the majority party. We may never again have a senator [Bernie Sanders] who, at the same time, is chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. Remember, too, that this advantage is being carried by the nation’s second smallest state. [California, Texas, Florida, New York? Nope. Tiny little Vermont.]
So, yes, the stars are aligned for the Green Mountain State. They will be for the next two years. If Mr. Leahy runs again, and wins, and if the Democrats remain in control of the Senate in 2020, that alignment will continue for another four years.
There is also a strong sense of irony to all this. If, as hoped, Mr. Leahy does run for his ninth term, and if the popular Mr. Scott runs for his third, Vermont might also claim the title of being the nation’s least politically partisan.
Imagine that. Unity on the issues.
by Emerson Lynn
