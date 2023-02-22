Last legislative session Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the clean heat standard bill survived by a single vote, earning him the ire of the bill’s supporters and the promise they would try again. A year later, that promise is in play. Last week the Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee unanimously passed the “Affordable Heat Act,” and it is expected to work its way through both legislative bodies. The governor has promised he would veto it, again, but this time, the Democrats have more than enough votes to override his veto.
The argument for and against runs like this: The bill’s sponsors make the point that it’s essential to transition from heating and cooling systems that depend on fossil fuels to systems that do not. To meet the standards set by the passage of its Global Warming Solutions Act, the change would need to be in place and operating by 2030. Those opposed point to multi-billion dollar cost estimates for something that might not even work. They chide supporters for refusing to discuss the bill’s costs.
The sponsors of the bill refuse to detail what the provisions of the bill will cost and the reason is two-fold: first, it would make passing the bill more difficult, and second, the bill assigns that function to the Public Utilities Commission [PUC]. The PUC would have two years to put the regulations in place and to determine the cost. Legislators say the PUC has the tools to do these cost projections, the Legislature does not.
Here’s where the supporters’ political strategy comes into play. When the PUC completes its work, the costs will be made public. If the costs are too high, as opponents predict, the Legislature has the option to rethink its approach. But to do that would require new legislation to be drawn up and approved. At that point, we would be two years closer to the 2030 deadline and it’s obviously much more difficult to pass legislation to kill a prior bill than it is to get the bill passed in the first place. Supporters of the bill are making the bet that their current approach - refusing to get into the bill’s costs- is what prevails. They are also making the bet that Democrats maintain control of both houses.
This drives the bill’s opponents, primarily Republicans, nuts. They say it’s a dereliction of duty to pass legislation without being able to tell the taxpayers how their money will be spent and upon whom the burden will be placed. The Republicans’ frustration is that they don’t have the votes to do much about it.
The problem with both approaches is that the rest of us could eventually be left without a plan if we insist on an either/or approach. The enemy here is time. We can’t get from here to there by 2030. It’s too short a time span.
There should be no debate as to the importance of the objective. A third of our emissions come from our heating and cooling systems. That has to be addressed if we are to make any progress in battling climate change. But if we force change too quickly, and if the costs are too great, and the disruption too onerous, the public will rebel. We may very well be left with nothing. All because of today’s political need to rush.
Consider the difference between extending the deadline five years (2035), and having it be affordable, and having it remain at 2030, and not affordable, [only to risk being repealed by the Legislature, never to be brought up again.]
This is one example of how patience could yield a superior result. Shoult that not be considered?
By Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.