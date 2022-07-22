When reviewing the profiles of the four Democratic candidates to be Vermont’s next Lieutenant Governor, there are three key considerations. The first is the quality of each candidate’s relationships with the Vermont House and Senate. The second is which issues the candidate thinks are most important to champion. The third is the experience, the judgment and the temperament to be governor. Of the four candidates running for the Democratic Party’s nomination, former Rep. Kitty Toll, from Danville, best fits Vermont’s needs.
Politically, it is a unique time in Vermont. The retirement of Sen. Patrick Leahy turned the state’s political world upside down. Rep. Peter Welch is running for Mr. Leahy’s position, thus leaving his at-large Congressional seat open. Lt. Gov. Molly Gray is running for Mr. Welch’s seat, as is Senate Pro Tempore Becca Balint and Louis Myers. Both Secretary of State Jim Condos and State Treasurer Beth Pearce have announced their retirements, as has Attorney General TJ Donovan. Gov. Phil Scott is running for a third-term and the speculation is that his third term may be his last. Who knows? Sen. Bernie Sanders is also a candidate for retirement when his present term expires in 2024, when he turns 84.
In other words, of the state’s nine statewide elected positions, there will be a change in six of them. To add to the upheaval, 11 out of Vermont’s 30 state senators are retiring, and 41 out of 150 House members are also leaving. Nine of the 14 chairs of the standing committees in the House are part of this historic exodus.
In January, Vermont will find itself a bit short on experience, particularly in the Legislature.
It is the workings of the Legislature that affect Vermonters most directly, thus,it would seem prudent to take advantage of Ms. Toll’s 12 years in the House, two terms of which she served as chair of the Appropriations Committee, arguably the most powerful committee in the House.
Ms. Toll was responsible not only for putting the state’s budget together. She was part of the team responsible for reconciling differences with the Senate, which, advantageously enough meant dealing with her sister, Sen. Jane Kitchel, chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.
[Talk about establishing key relationships in both the Senate and House.]
Putting together a budget demands understanding the document’s every line and generating the support necessary to get it passed. It was during Ms. Toll’s tenure on the budget-writing committee that she changed practices and refused to advance any budget that did not have the backing of everyone on the committee. Passage of the budget bill had to be unanimous, or the committee continued its work until it was. She refused to allow naysayers the satisfaction of playing the budget both ways.
Now that is leadership.
Looking ahead, it’s hard to imagine a time when those skills are needed more. Ms. Toll is able to walk both sides of the political aisle and she understands the interplay between the federal and state funds and the programs they support. Vermont is in the early stages of figuring out how best to spend the one-time federal money, and how those funds can be used to augment what we already spend. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. The key is to be prudent with what we have, and purposeful with what we appropriate. That, in a phrase, summarizes Ms. Toll’s legislative life and her abilities. Ms. Toll also identifies this fiscal prudence as one of her goals she would champion, along with an improved educational system [she was a middle school teacher for years], affordable housing, building out the internet to rural Vermont and childcare.
Her reputation in the House is unassailable, something achieved through her vision, personal integrity, the willingness to listen, and the accompanying trust these traits produce. It is also important to note that Ms. Toll has received the full-throated endorsement of two former governors - Howard Dean and Madeline Kunin. Both also served as Vermont’s lieutenant governor. They know the qualities necessary to excel as lieutenant governor, and to be governor, should the need arise.
At a time when experience and stability are in short supply, Ms. Toll’s experience and her legislative relationships could prove to be the difference between making good choices or poor choices. Ms. Toll’s qualifications seem perfectly matched to the challenges ahead for Vermont.
There is also this: Ms. Toll is the youngest of 14 brothers and sisters. In today’s world it is hard to imagine being part of a family that large. No wonder her negotiation skills are finely honed, it’s called survival. No wonder she’s fiscally prudent; she got stuck with a lot of worn-out hand-me-downs.
Ms. Toll’s experience, her institutional relationships in both the Senate and House, and her knowledge of the issues most important to Vermonters make her the most qualified person to be Vermont’s next lieutenant governor. She deserves the support of Vermonters in the Democratic primary vote on Tuesday, August 9.
By Emerson Lynn
