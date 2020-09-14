Is it just us, or does Vermont seem particularly safe at the moment? And, dare we say, almost attractive, like a place normal people would like to consider as a place to work and play?
Don’t get us wrong, we understand it’s part of the Vermont character to complain; things are too expensive, politicians tune out what you’re saying, and, well, don’t even get us started on the fact that it gets darker here faster than anywhere else. Swear.
While it’s true contentment is relative and that there is nothing Panglossian about the Green Mountain State, there are four things going our way, four big things:
First, we are not standing in our driveways, staring at towering walls of flames threatening to turn us into bits of flying char. We don’t have one out of every ten of us being told to evacuate our homes, as is the case in Oregon. And for most of the west, it’s not even the peak of the fire season, and there is no reason to believe it won’t be repeated next year, and the next. You’d want to live there, why?
Second, the 2020 hurricane season hasn’t even hit its stride and we’ve already had so many storms that forecasters are about to start using the Greek alphabet to name them, something they have only done once before. We’ve had comparatively little trauma with hurricanes in Vermont; thankfully, it’s more than a stone’s throw to the nearest ocean.
Third, the Covid-19 pandemic exposed all states in terms of their willingness and abilities to react to the virus and all its complicated challenges. But what people reacted to, bottom line, and still do, is safety. Where could they go that they would be safe? Vermont ended up at the top of that little wish list, which is still the case. Even our college kids are managing to be responsible. Who’d of thunk it?
Fourth, the pandemic also turned the workplace upside down and perhaps the life in many of our metropolitan areas as a consequence. If there is a second wave, or even another virus of similar import, it will be changed even further. Perhaps forever. The daily commute could be reduced by orders of magnitude. The demand for office space could evaporate. For those who can work where they wish, and who elect to place a high priority on health and safety, we’re looking pretty good. Roll the cameras.
If you add in the fact that you couldn’t start a forest fire in Vermont with a flame thrower, and that if the water from a hurricane’s storm surge were an issue, nothing else would matter because the entire east coast would be hundreds of feet underwater, hence, we’re looking pretty habitable.
Of course, this is Vermont. Don’t say anything. It’s all top secret. Don’t even think about spending a buck or two for that billboard in Los Angeles, San Francisco, or Portland, the billboards that speak, with great humility, about a state with all the water you need, fire proof forests, hardly any Covid-19 cases, in-person schooling, reasonable internet services [we needn’t say anything about the lousy cell service along I-89].
In the midst of all this chaos it seems there is an opportunity in Vermont for a little eco-living marketing. Who knew?
by Emerson Lynn