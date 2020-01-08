The Brattleboro Retreat is a not-for-profit psychiatric and addiction treatment center that is losing money and it finds itself continually going to the state, hat in hand, asking to be bailed out. This week, Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said no.
It’s a big story for a variety of reasons. The retreat is the only place in Vermont that treats adolescents with serious mental health issues. It’s one of the few facilities in the state that deals with addiction. It has the only treatment program in the nation for LGBTQ patients. It is home to half the inpatient psychiatric treatment beds in the state. And, it is Windham County’s largest employer with a head count of 840 employees.
Understandably, the state’s refusal to write another check to the Retreat has garnered the attention of Windham County legislators. The Retreat’s leadership has responded to the state’s reluctance by suggesting it may need to sell the facility or close it down. The county’s legislators have pledged to do all within their power to make sure the Retreat stays open and that the 840 employees keep their jobs. [Windham County has not fully recovered from the 600-plus jobs that were lost when Vermont Yankee began to shut down its operations in 2015.]
As understandable as the legislators’ concerns are, Mr. Smith has a point. The state had recently agreed to special agreements with the Retreat for rate increases for 2020 and 2021 that would total $5.3 million. Last week’s request was for another $2 million. This all is on top of the state’s “investment” in the 12 new Level-1 beds, plus paying for the ongoing operation of those beds, which totaled $16 million.
That’s all taxpayer supported money, and it’s starting to add up. Another two million isn’t chump change.
Mr. Smith rejected the Retreat’s request saying it was a failed strategy to think all the business had to do to make ends meet was to ask taxpayers for more. He noted that the Retreat owes the state over a million dollars in back taxes, with no expressed manner in which it’s to be repaid. And there is little to no transparency as to what the Retreat’s management intends to change in terms of its business practices.
What the Retreat’s management claimed, was that its business model is built upon a set [and increasing] patient count, but that the patient count has declined, which has put the Retreat at risk. Evidently, the Retreat kept on spending even as the customer count was in decline.
Two things: first, it’s odd that the Retreat’s patient count is down since that is not the experience of similar institutions. Mental health issues are on the rise, particularly among adolescents, why is the Retreat’s business going one way and the industry the other? Second, if the patient count is down, then it needs to adjust its expenses to meet the reduced revenue, just like any other business. It doesn’t make sense to keep the same employment numbers if those employed don’t have patients to treat. It would be better, obviously, to have a reduction in force and keep the Retreat solvent than to run deficits, perhaps putting all the Retreat’s jobs at risk.
Mr. Smith is correct in asking for the specifics, and for the necessary transparency. He’s holding the public’s purse. He has the responsibility of making sure any public dollar spent is spent judiciously. Legislators — even those from Windham County — should embrace those same values.
It’s clear the Brattleboro Retreat is in trouble. And it would be hard to envision anything happening in the near term that would put the Retreat in the clear. There is also the unknown. The publicity surrounding the Retreat does little to buoy the staff’s morale and in an unusually tight labor market, it’s problematic for such operations to keep the talent they have let alone attract new hires. How the staff responds in light of the controversy is yet to be known.
Bottom line, if the Retreat is to survive it must change and the proposed changes would need to be sustainable and that sustainability cannot be borne entirety by the taxpayers. No one argues the needs of the state’s mental health services, or the Retreat’s role in helping meet those needs. But if the Retreat’s management wishes to continue, then it’s incumbent upon them to heed Mr. Smith’s words and adapt to the changes being forced by the market. The Retreat has to show Mr. Smith how it can meet the patients’ needs and do so within its budget, not depending on Mr. Smith and the state’s taxpayers to cough up precious tax dollars whenever asked.
by Emerson Lynn