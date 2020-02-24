Bennington College is a private institution that is relatively well regarded in the annual U.S, News and World Report review of best colleges. It’s ranked 89th among the country’s liberal arts colleges. It has a student population of 735, not quite the size of many Vermont high schools. But it also is among the nation’s most expensive schools, with tuition and fees totaling $56,000. Add room and board, books, personal expenses, etc., and you’re looking at an easy $75,000 to $80,000 each year, or roughly $300,000 for a four-year experience.
It may be worth every penny. Or not. What you do know, however, is that it’s beyond most people’s wallets and that, in combination with all the other institutions of higher learning, it’s little wonder America’s total student debt has topped $1.5 trillion.
There are entire countries not worth that amount.
And the tally continues to explode. The $1.5 trillion number is five times what it was in 2004, which is as remarkable as it is terrifying when looking ahead. It’s a number, and a circumstance that has all presidential candidates grasping for answers. That’s a large political constituency looking for answers., and help.
Vermont’s Bernie Sanders continues to push his “college for all” proposal to forgive all student debt which, of course, means a taxpayer bailout for even those who don’t need it, which is fiscally irresponsible. Elizabeth Warren, competing for the same left wing of the party as Mr. Sanders, does a little better by limiting the write off up to $50,000, but even under her plan the forgiveness extends to those who don’t need the help.
The best proposals are being copied from Britain, which ties any repayment to income, which is smart. This is being proposed by Michael Bloomberg and Joe Biden. Under this approach you wouldn’t read about people being impoverished because their school loans were consuming the lion’s share of their paychecks.
Their proposals would also raise the repayment levels to a point where they were manageable, and the interest rates charged would be closer to market levels, as opposed to the six percent rates of today, which are ridiculous when you consider that it’s not the banks who are imposing the charges, it’s the federal government. [Isn’t the government on our side?]
Both Mr. Biden and Mr. Bloomberg would cut loan repayments to five percent above the threshold amount set for repayment and Mr. Biden would raise the repayment threshold to $25,000, with all debt forgiveness made tax-free, as would Mr. Bloomberg.
Several points loom above the others; first, and most obvious, is that by dealing with student debt properly we encourage students to matriculate beyond high school, thus strengthening our labor pool. Second, we add to the vitality of the economy by creating situations in which graduates can be more aggressive with their life choices, their paychecks won’t be spent before they’re deposited. Third, our higher ed system becomes a bit more stable and more diversified as debt burdens are made more tolerable.
But that’s also a longer term view. The immediate need is to lift the burden from the estimated eleven million Americans — mostly poor and non-white — who went to college, incurred the debt, then left without a degree. They are the ones who have the debt without the earning power to pay it off. They are not being helped, nor is the rest of society, by being hounded by the government for money they don’t have, and can never pay.
Mr. Sanders’ proposal is seriously misguided, but at least his party is zeroing in on an approach that is gaining traction, and one that would be helpful.
