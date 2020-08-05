When 83 percent of Vermonters give a thumbs up to anything it’s almost a certainty the subject involved is something akin to motherhood and apple pie, or, in Vermont’s case, maple syrup, cheddar cheese or Ben & Jerry’s.
That’s not the case with the most recent poll published by Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS. Tht 83 percent, sky-high rating, goes to Gov. Phil Scott and how he has handled the coronavirus, perhaps the most disruptive, most challenging force the state has faced in our lifetimes. With an 83 percent approval rating, those opposed are such a small contingent, it’s almost meaningless.
But the story within the story is how a Republican governor has managed to be as popular among Democrats as Republicans. The poll, for example, asked about the governor’s statewide mask mandate and the response was 76 percent in favor. Before the mandate 94 percent of Republicans supported Mr. Scott’s handling of the pandemic, after the mandate his support among Republicans fell to 64 percent.
Vermont, however, is heavily Democratic. It’s basically impossible for a Republican running for statewide office in Vermont to win without support from Democrats or independents. What Mr. Scott does, with great alacrity, is to keep the Republican Party’s middle content, spending the rest of his time building his appeal to Democratic moderates and independents. Yes, he worries much less about his party’s Trump base.
This explains his 83 percent approval rating, when it comes to handling Covid-19. And while it’s interesting that a sizable percentage of Republicans disapprove of his mask mandate [why, again?] having 64 percent approve is still an overwhelming percentage.
To date, the pandemic towers above all other issues. It will almost certainly remain so through November’s election. The challenge for Mr. Scott’s Democratic challenger will be to get voters to focus on anything else.
That will be tough when the same poll shows that two-thirds of Vermonters are “very” or “somewhat concerned” about the pandemic, and 70 percent reported that the crisis posed a threat to their personal finances. It’s hard to imagine those numbers changing much over the next several months.
Where Vermonters split evenly, is whether our schools should reopen in September. Forty-two percent said yes, and forty-two percent said no. Given the support for the governor’s mandate to wear masks and the governor’s opening promise in March to place the health of Vermonters above the need to reopen the state’s economy, the evenness of the school opening numbers reflects the public’s overriding concern about their safety.
Whereas the governor’s handling of the pandemic brought the parties together, when the poll turned to issues of race, the separation between the two was more stark. When it was asked whether the police discriminated against people of color, 66 percent of Democrats said yes compared to 15 percent of Republicans. When asked about Black Lives Matter, 92 percent of Democrats said they were in support, with 24 percent of Republicans saying the same. [This is another issue where Mr. Scott stands with the minority of his party.]
This difference aside, the poll also noted a broad bi-partisan support level for the state’s law enforcement community. Over 60 percent gave our local police departments a vote of confidence, which is encouraging as a place to begin necessary conversations.
by Emerson Lynn