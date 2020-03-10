Like most other things in life, we don’t have a clue about the coronavirus, the number of people who will die because of it, whether its mortality rate will exceed that of the flu, the damage it will do to the nation’s longest running bull market, or how prepared our health care system is to handle such challenges. We don’t even know what information is accurate and what isn’t.
What we do know is that we’re at the cusp of a grand experiment, unwanted or not. Our daily functions will be disrupted, some more than others, which starts the process of figuring out work-arounds.
This disruption deals with all sorts of things; schools, social gatherings, up and down the supply chain management process, all sort of business related activities, recreation, travel, and, perhaps most tellingly in the long term, how the modern-day office functions.
If, as in China, social isolation becomes mandatory then businesses and the people they employ have to figure out how to get their work done remotely. This obviously doesn’t apply to manufacturing positions, but it does apply to white collar positions, which affects the majority of the nation’s gross domestic product.
When, for example, Amazon tells its employees that all non-essential travel is banned, the company doesn’t expect its output to be reduced, it expects its employees to connect in other ways, an expectation that fosters innovation. That same necessity will push the company to increase its efforts to mechanize their production lines. Robots don’t need flu shots. The question becomes: Do we really need people to come into work, or can they do their work from home? If the coronavirus becomes a pandemic, and if it hangs around for longer than anticipated, this is a question that circumstances will address. There is no acceptable option.
What happens with disruption at this level is that things never quite go back to normal. There will be a subset that finds a competitive advantage in the new behaviors. It’s reported that American firms spend on average $5,000 per employee on annual rent costs. Why would these businesses continue to spend that sort of money if, as is being reported, the employees would prefer to work from home where they could be more productive and more environmentally benign?
No one knows the extent of the coronavirus, and it may be that when it runs its course that people, and businesses will revert to past behaviors. But the coronavirus, unlike a hurricane or any other geographically centered event, is something that has affected all parts of a businesses operation and, as such, it forces businesses to think how it can better control similar outcomes in the future. It may be that businesses determine it’s smarter, and better business, to keep their suppliers and subcontractors closer to home. That is China’s concern since a massive percentage of its economy is being the world’s manufacturer.
The virus also wakes us up to security issues, particularly on the health care front. A large percentage of our generic drugs are manufactured in China, which makes it problematic to depend on a nation beset by the outbreak [present, and future] that cannot supply our medicinal needs. If it’s a given that this level dependency isn’t prudent, then we begin to address the question in different ways, it’s no longer simply an issue of saving nickels.
And, at the very least, the question that should be addressed once the virus has disappeared is were we prepared, and if not, why not, and what is required to be best positioned to handle the next outbreak?
by Emerson Lynn