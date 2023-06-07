Mike Smith, the interim president of the soon-to-be Vermont State University [VSU}, is not shy to fly some red flags signaling the turbulence ahead. He did so this week with the news that the fall’s registration figures are down 22 percent.
That is the bad news. The good news is that, courtesy of the Legislature’s $200 million “investment” in the the state college system, the reserve is enough to fund the system through the next several years.
The decline in registration is not unexpected, although the 22 percent figure is on the high side. When an organization goes through a radical restructuring - particularly in higher ed - there is a natural hesitancy on the part of the customer. Students [and their parents] are inclined to wait to see how things evolve before committing their tuition dollars.
On July 1, the two colleges that make up Northern Vermont University [Lyndon and Johnson campuses], Castleton University and Vermont Technical College will officially be merged into Vermont State University. That’s when the past needs to be dropped, and the future needs to be marketed.
It’s also when the school needs to figure out how higher education is reinventing itself, and to welcome it as the opportunity it could be.
So much of Vermont State University’s future will depend on little else than a changed attitude, something that must begin with the leadership and then embraced and taken to the next level by the faculty, and students. Simply said, the challenge ahead is a reflection of R. Buckminster Fuller’s quote: “We are called to be architects of the future, not its victims.”
In a sentence, that is the call for VSU and all those who wish for the university to succeed.
That does not mean simply asking the Legislature for more money. The school has been given $200 million over the last three years. It doesn’t mean keeping all things as they are. That’s not possible. It doesn’t mean keeping all the same courses, with fewer than 10 students in each class.
What is important for the leadership and the VSU faculty to know is that their survival depends on not being static; it’s also not something tomorrow’s students want. What tomorrow’s learners want is to know the institution they are about to attend is a step ahead of what they might expect. In today’s world, that’s survival.
Marketer Seth Godin would say this is “page 19 thinking” which means to start the change understanding it’s not a finished product [and should not be] but something open to change, allowing the subject of the effort to get better with each iteration. It is the secret of success of almost any worthwhile venture. What has to be avoided is the opposition that comes with any change, the relentless pull of inertia, and the tendency to fall prey to perfectionism, the enemy of good.
Mistakes will be made, but the biggest mistake would be to change the name and nothing else. It will be Mr. Smith’s job in the remaining five months of his short tenure to get VSU’s faculty to release its grip on the past, to acknowledge the changing needs of tomorrow’s students, and to find the excitement in the change that could keep them in business.
That is what could prompt an about-face in VSU’s 22 percent decline in registration.
By Emerson Lynn
