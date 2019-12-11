What we know is that the Democratically-controlled House of Representatives will impeach President Trump. What we know is that the Republican-controlled Senate will not. What we know is that the president’s base will stay loyal to him, regardless. What we know is that Democrats will continue to loathe him, regardless.
And that leaves us where?
A collection of speculators. Anyone in the chattering class who says differently is talking above their pay grade. Almost everything that was expected has not materialized. The president’s approval rating has leveled off but hasn’t fallen. Head to head polls haven’t diverged much.
Republicans are beginning to speculate [along with the president] that a trial in the Senate could work to the president’s benefit, with the person who has most to risk being Joe Biden, the Democrat who still leads in his party’s polls. [It’s the Republican leadership after all that gets to call the witnesses.]
Senate Republicans are also suggesting that the trial may extend into the primaries which begin in early February with the Iowa caucus. It’s hard to imagine how that helps Mr. Biden, since any cross examination would be focused on his son, Hunter, and his role as a director of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings. It’s hard to imagine how that does anything but hurt the Biden candidacy.
Mr. Biden is already a distant third in the first two contests in Iowa and New Hampshire. He is a strong favorite in South Carolina, which immediately follows, and in the primaries that are not as lily white as New Hampshire’s. But Mr. Biden’s campaign has been long described as faltering, almost from the outset. What no one knows is how he fares losing the first two primaries and, at the same time, being the Republicans’ focus as the president’s impeachment trial unfolds.
This sense of unease is sweeping the Democratic Party. The leadership is practically apoplectic at the thought of not having a bonafide front runner, and one they are confident can beat Mr. Trump in the general election.
This stomach-churning unease is why the lead has gone from Biden, to Elizabeth Warren, to Pete Buttigieg, with Vermont’s Bernie Sanders staging a recent resurgence that has defied all expectations following his heart attack.
No one has a clue as to what’s happening. What’s understood is that things on the campaign trail are so fluid that we expect to see more of the same, which is a swirling cyclone of uncertainty.
No one illustrates that uncertainty more than our own Mr. Sanders. His show in the 2016 presidential campaign gave him top billing when the presidential campaign season began for the 2020 nomination. But then it faded, with a [slightly] younger Ms. Warren taking the lead. Then, from nowhere, comes Mr. Buttigieg, who still leads in both Iowa and New Hampshire, with a resurgent Mr. Sanders bouncing back to second, but with strong showings in larger states, such as California. On Tuesday, The Center for Popular Democracy Action, which represents 600,000 activist and 40 progressive groups gave Mr. Sanders another bump with its endorsement. Which means what?
To add to it all, an online Harris Poll just released by Harvard University’s Center for American Political Studies shows Hillary Clinton would lead all other candidates if she were to toss her hat into the ring. Again. She polled at 21 percent, Mr. Biden was second at 20, with Mr. Sanders at 12 percent, Ms. Warren at nine and Michael Bloomberg at seven.
So, what we know is?
We don’t know.
by Emerson Lynn