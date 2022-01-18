Vermont state economist Tom Kavet explained it this way: “We had a hole and we’re filling it five times over with federal stimulus. The economy can’t respond. It can't produce that much that quickly.”
Mr. Kavet is referring to the $10.1 billion in federal stimulus money that has been sent to Vermont, a total that is a little over $16,000 for every person in the state, and extraordinary by any measure; only two places, Washington D.C., and New York, received more on a per capita basis.
Among economists it’s generally agreed the federal government sent the states more than they needed; their fear being that the money won’t be spent on one-time needs, but will be spent on programs that cannot be sustained once the excess money flushes its way through the system.
Few are complaining. Inflation fears aside, it’s been better for the economy to have the government be aggressive in its help as opposed to Great Recession in 2008 when the Obama administration spent too little, thus prolonging by years the economic recovery.
In Vermont, we saw a 7.8 percent increase in general fund revenue last year and are on pace to see a 7.4 percent increase this year. For this fiscal year that projected increase would mean a $44 million jump in projected revenue, giving us a general fund just shy of $2 billion.
To use a little Vermont parlance; that’s a lot of cheddar.
Just a quick question of minor importance: Does that mean Vermonters won’t have their cell phone calls dropped, even along Vermont’s most crowded corridors, because someone, somewhere was able to afford the installation of new cell towers?
Probably not.
Will St. Albans Bay, Missisquoi Bay, or Lake Carmi be cleaned?
Don’t hold your breath/nose.
Will the money be used to make up what our children lost in their education over the past two years [and still counting?] Could the money be used to extend school for a month or so, paying the teachers a little extra?
Oh, to dream.
Will there be a little cash to help our hospitals train and to attract nurses? Having learned from Covid’s impact and knowing how important it is to figure out our childcare needs, will we use the money to put something in place that will attract families to Vermont, or to solidify our employment base?
Both are heavy lifts if they are to be long term initiatives.
Will it be spent trying to right the ship of higher education in Vermont, taking a step or two up from the funding cellar in which we dwell?
Let’s hope.
Or will the bulk of it be spent on infrastructure, affordable housing, climate change initiatives and other long hoped-for projects?
The state’s direction will be roughed out today in the Governor’s budget address before the Legislature, the time and place where how our tax dollars are spent next fiscal year is first articulated. It’s the governor’s place to stress his priorities and it will be the Legislature’s place to agree, or not.
Typically, the governor holds sway and legislators tinker around the edges because the ability to deviate substantially is limited. But with hundreds of millions of extra dollars in the pipeline, and millions more in unexpected revenue it would seem axiomatic that Vermonters would see investments that would forge fundamental changes in the state’s economic, social and structural topography.
If, to Mr. Kavet’s observation, we have a hole that’s being filled five times over by money we didn’t expect, then it seems reasonable for Vermonters to expect extraordinary things to be accomplished, extraordinary things that have extraordinary returns.
If that level of progress cannot be achieved with the once-in-a-lifetime surfeit of cash we have, then can it ever?
In Richard Powers' Pulitzer Prize winning book, The Overstory, he writes: “You can’t come back to something that is gone.”
Our elected leaders - and the rest of us - should bear this in mind.
by Emerson Lynn
