Mathematicians have figured out that the odds of your airplane flight ending up in a deadly crash are one in 34 million, which is why each year tens of millions of people elect to huddle together on these flying tin cans and traverse the world. The risk-benefit ratio is understood and people decide accordingly.
It’s not that the airlines will guarantee to get you to your destination unhurt, just as there is no guarantee you can get from the front porch to the car door without being hit by a meteor. But if we didn’t know the odds, and if we only focused on the the meteor that did hit the next door neighbor, we’d likely spend more time in the bomb shelter our parents built in the early 60s.
That’s no way to spend our lives, and that concern applies to how we deal with the coronavirus. We can’t completely isolate ourselves for any length of time. We have to make choices, and the choices need to be based on good information.
So, back to airplanes. The brains at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have figured out the benefit-risk ratio of flying in today’s Covid-19 world. The odds of catching the virus on a full two-hour flight is one in 4,300. The odds of catching the virus on an airline that keeps the middle seat open is one in 7,700. The odds of dying after contracting the virus on the plane is one in 400,000 to 600,000 depending on your age; and those odds are roughly comparable to the odds of dying from the virus contracted on the ground.
Whether you decide to fly somewhere next week understanding these odds is up to you. But at least you know.
It would be useful if this sort of information were available on a variety of fronts. If, as is suspected, the coronavirus will be with us for at least the next year, or two, we have to start adjusting our behavior between high risk activities and low to medium risk activities. We can’t proceed with a zero-tolerance approach. It doesn’t exist. Nor is it affordable - at any level.
An example of this need lies within Vermont’s effort to reopen its schools on Sept. 8. We all know, in advance, that there will be a school that experiences an outbreak. We all know, in advance, that there will be teachers affected.
But how do we respond?
If a middle school in Brattleboro has an outbreak, do we shut down Franklin Elementary, which has no cases, and hasn’t for months?
If the football team at Middlebury High School has an outbreak, the team’s season may come to a screeching halt, but do we shut down the programs at schools that don’t have a problem?
If a gym in Rutland has an outbreak, do we shut down all Vermont’s gyms?
And how will things work when the snow begins to fly; how are our ski areas going to handle crowds and still manage to make money? When one has an outbreak, what does it mean for the others?
How we set up this benefit-risk conversation will be critical to our economy and to our overall health and well being.
We have the huge advantage of being established as the safest state in the nation. That’s our brand. That’s what allows us to build upon what we have.
It’s already working with the real estate industry. People are flocking to Vermont because it’s safe, because we have good schools, and because we’ve nurtured a reputation for caring for one another.
So how do we build upon this advantage? By being smart. By not overreacting and insisting on zero risk strategies or responses. By being proportionate. And by providing as much relevant information as we can.
If people from MIT can figure out that you have a one in 4,300 chance of catching the coronavirus by flying from Burlington to Chicago, we should be able to figure out the odds of other behaviors as well. That should be the mind-set for which we strive.
Vermont has many more small towns than large ones, the people in Franklin should not have to worry about someone shutting down their elementary school just because another school in another part of the state had an outbreak. That example applies to many other activities. The virus is going to be amongst us for a while, let’s figure out how to adapt.
by Emerson Lynn