When the state released the unemployment numbers this week, showing an unemployment rate of 4.2 percent, the first reaction is one of relief, after all, that’s within easy reach of what economists consider full employment. It’s anything but.
The number of jobs in Vermont is about 10 percent less than it was a year ago, according to retired UVM associate professor of economics, Art Woolf. Only two states, New York and Hawaii, have a higher percentage.
Of the 30,000 jobs that have not been replaced 43 percent are in the state’s hospitality industry, a huge part of the state’s economy. Another 14 percent is in construction, in particular commercial construction. Together that’s almost 18,000 jobs and they reflect industries that will face a tough comeback trail.
The hospitality industry in particular is in dire straits. As winter wrenches its way back into our lives, and we continue to see a rise in Covid-19 cases, it’s a given that hotels, restaurants, bars, etc., are staring at a couple of very tough months ahead. Outside dining is quickly coming to a halt and new travel restrictions are making state-to-state travel problematic.
This is why, particularly for states like Vermont, we anxiously await for congressional action on another stimulus bill. It’s not clear how many of our businesses will make it through the winter if the aid doesn’t materialize relatively soon. Should the stimulus money not arrive there is a good chance a sizable percentage of those jobs in hospitality would be lost.
The impact would fall hardest on the lowest income. Hospital industry jobs typically pay less than other sectors. This would also fall disproportionately hard on women, particular single mothers, which sets off a variety of social impact considerations that stretch from unemployment, welfare, and child care to educational consequences.
Vermont’s circumstances are also compounded by the closed border between the United States and Canada, something that is not expected to change until spring at the earliest. That is of particular concern to businesses like Jay Peak whose Canadian customers represent half their business. That’s a lot of traffic that doesn’t make its way to northern Vermont.
It’s not an issue of a busted business model. Technology has not passed the hospitality industry by. Hotels, restaurants and bars are as viable as they have ever been. Which is why the objective is to sustain these businesses until a vaccine is in place and the virus is part of our past. It’s manyfold easier to keep a business’s doors open than it is to start from scratch. It also makes more sense economically. If, for example, the payroll protection plan was extended at full force, we’d still have people spending their money, helping all the other businesses around them.
Would, as taxpayers, we be required to pay it back? Of course. Just like everything else. But it’s easier to pay something back if the economy is strong than if it’s weak. That’s the exact case Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve Board, made before Congress. Here’s a fiscal conservative arguing for more spending, all in the belief it will keep the economy from failing. It’s remarkable that Senate Republicans are so blind to this need, and Mr. Powell’s argument.
For Vermont’s sake, and for the livelihoods of about 30,000-plus Vermonters, let’s hope common sense prevails and the stimulus package is passed.
by Emerson Lynn
