In late December, signs proclaiming it is “okay to be anti-Semitic” were found stapled to telephone poles in St. Albans. It was the second time in the last several months such signs were displayed, and the timing was purposeful; it was in the midst of the celebration of Hanukkah.
That there are people who openly wear their biases against the Jewish people is not revelatory, even in Vermont, even in St. Albans. There are those among us who are not comfortable with anyone other than people who are stamped with the same history, the same values and the same culture, right down to the church they attend, the politics they practice, the socks they wear, and the high school teams for whom they cheer.
But there is a difference between choosing one’s company, and allowing others to go in peace, and choosing one’s company and then defiling those who are different and who think and act differently. We have history books littered with examples of the blood-stained hatred of others and how the intolerance has made us small, deeply insecure, and backward-stepping. The message that thunders through each is that intolerance is difficult to stop if it’s not stopped early, and if it’s not opposed each and every time it raises its ugly head.
That is where St. Albans finds itself in the moment. We know the person who stapled the signs to the poles does not represent the community’s values. We know the person involved represents a fractional sliver of the public’s numbers.
But there is also the sense that if we say nothing the perpetrator’s acts will fade into the public’s distant memory and soon forgotten. Time heals all wounds, as the cliche goes. It’s a twisted spin of logic that allows us to pretend something is not as serious as it is, that there are easier ways to respond.
The story has taken on a legal twist as well. Stapling signs to a telephone pole requires a city permit, although it’s a safe assumption that most of those signs [for a missing pet, etc.] are there sans permit. The words on the sign, “It’s okay to be anti-Semitic” are protected under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment, which protects free speech. The perpetrator has no fear of being charged with a crime.
But the legal argument is a vessel without serious meaning, and is misguided. This is not about putting someone in jail for being hateful. It’s about a community speaking out in ways that make it clear the land on which the perpetrator stands is an island of one. What’s important is to disabuse the person of the thought that stapling anti-Semitic signs in public places is a successful way to spread his or her beliefs.
It isn’t. It can’t be. Not here. Not anywhere.
The struggle is as daunting as it’s ever been, thanks to the anonymity afforded by the Internet, engineered by the disaffected few to push us behind the lines of our tribal inclinations. And it’s as important as it’s ever been to oppose this tribalism, to oppose separating people because they are different and to do it by sowing hatred. This opposition has to be forceful. And public. And forever.
That is as true in St. Albans as it is in New York City, or Chicago, or anywhere else where diversity, in all its richness, is on display.
As to St. Albans, we cannot build ourselves a new city and then allow ourselves to be characterized as a place that countenances intolerance, or racial hatred, or cultural differences whether they be religious, or otherwise.
We’re better than that. That’s what the anonymous one who staples messages of intolerance on telephone poles needs to hear.
by Emerson Lynn