The Vermont Legislature is on the verge of approving $300 million to shore up the state’s health care industry. The money is a significant portion of the $1.25 billion Vermont has received from the federal CARES Act and is intended to fill the financial holes caused by the Covid-19 crisis.
The money — $250 million of it — will be disbursed to providers by the Vermont Agency of Human Services. The bulk will go to the state’s hospitals, which, as a system lost over $100 million in April and May.
Not only did hospitals lose a lot of money but the crisis also exposed a lot of fault lines. It may be that some of our hospitals don’t fully recover, at least operating as they have in the past. Vermont is also mid way in its contract with the federal government to move from the traditional fee-for-service model to an all-payer model based on a capitated payment system. This all payer model is being run by OneCare Vt and when hospitals elect to join the all payer model they have to buy into the system.
That is an expense that hospitals losing money question, which is a problem since half our hospitals are operating in the red. It becomes a true concern when the Green Mountain Care Board doesn’t allow hospitals to raise rates, pushing them further into the financial abyss.
For the all payer model to work it has to have a sufficient number of people in the system. If hospitals drop out of the system because they can’t afford the extra expense then the future of the all payer model becomes problematic. If OneCare fails, then we’re left with the failed system we had before, which is the fee for service model, plus a bevy of new federal regulations that could make operating hospitals more expensive than they already are.
Confused? Bewildered? Are you asking why this isn’t being managed, or even talked about in a way that is even the slightest bit foresightful?
We all are. There aren’t but a handful of people in Vermont who even understand the challenge our health care system is facing, and absolutely no one is taking a leadership role in an effort to guide the state’s health care system, which is an economic force that represents roughly 20 percent of the state’s economy.
It would seem painfully obvious that when the state disburses $300 million to the health care industry that we should take the time to understand how the money is to be used, taking care not to step backward, ultimately costing us more. [Which is very likely to happen if nothing changes.]
What we need is, for lack of a better phrase, an “explainer-in-chief.” One would think this role would fall naturally to the Green Mountain Care Board, the body that regulates health care in Vermont. But it has yet to step up to the challenge, or even acknowledge the issue.
Isn’t it insane that we are talking about no leadership on a public health issue that affects every Vermonter and costs us billions of dollars each year?
by Emerson Lynn