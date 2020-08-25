Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates regrets he did not press harder to convince the powers that be of the inevitable consequences of a pandemic. It was 2015, and his message went unheard. If only we knew then what we know now.
What annoys Mr. Gates is that his warning was based on science; it was not a question of if, it was a question of when. Still, his words fell on deaf ears.
As a nation, regretably, we are more inclined to act in our self-interest as it applies to the moment. We don’t defer gratification. It’s one of the reasons, for example, that we don’t invest heavily in the nation’s infrastructure. For politicians, the benefit of the investment is too far into the future and we respond to what is dangled in front of us.
Comparatively, the infrastructure issue is an easy one. It’s visual. It’s obvious when bridges begin to crumble and 100-year-old sewer systems begin to spew nastiness. It’s not so obvious when someone warns of a pandemic, asking you to spend a dollar now for protection at an unspecified time in the future.
The state of the world is testament to what that unwillingness cost us.
When the pandemic is over, it’s a reasonably safe bet that some precautions will be put in place.
But what else is out there that is before our eyes, but beyond our willingness to address?
Two things, and both concern our youth:
• Childhood obesity.
• Rapidly increasing levels of anxiety.
We know from our own local research efforts through RiseVt that 41 percent of our first, third and fifth graders are overweight or obese. We also know that obesity leads to chronic disease and we know that chronic disease constitutes 84 percent of our nation’s health care system’s costs. What’s accurate locally is a good bet to be accurate elsewhere. The baby boomer generation [and older] typically got sick beginning in their 60s, today’s youth will begin using the health care system to treat their chronic disease in their 40s. Do the math.
What are we doing to address an issue of vital importance to the nation’s health and a problem that will push our health care costs through the roof?
Almost nothing
Increased anxiety levels are even more difficult to address. While we may shout about physical health issues, we continue to whisper about mental health. Yet, in the August 2020 edition of the Journal of Psychiatric Research, it documents extensive research showing a “rapid increase” in anxiety among young adults ages 18-25.
Anxiety is also understood as a predictor for other physical and mental health issues. Left unaddressed it’s a potentially crippling consequence for a sizable percentage of our youth. It’s also a social trend vital to understand because of its link to so many other social trends. We’re talking about a cohort that is almost triple the percentage experienced by other age cohorts. It’s an issue that involves “social isolation, social support and financial stability.”
Interestingly, there is a suggestion that anxiety and loneliness are linked and that loneliness is often a by-product of a generation consumed by social media and excessive amounts of time spent on screens. The Covid-19 crisis has obviously compounded the issues of isolation and the all-consuming specter of a world unhinged, including the future of employment and economic stability.
According to the journal: “Anxiety is most common and has increased most rapidly among young adults. Anxious temperament and subclinical anxiety earlier in life is associated with increased risk of subsequent onset of anxiety disorders, depression, substance use disorders and physical health problems…Young adulthood is the key period of vulnerability for the onset of these conditions.”
So, we’ve been told. But will we respond?
by Emerson Lynn