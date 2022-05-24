When Franklin County State Senator Corey Parent announced he would not run for another term, he became the 11th member of the 30-member Senate to do so. A similar exodus is underway in the House with more than half of the committee chairs not returning to their long-held posts next January. This wave of resignations is paired with the almost complete exodus of statewide officials who are either retiring or running for another office. This includes Sen. Patrick Leahy [retiring], Rep. Peter Welch [running for Mr. Leahy’s Senate seat], Lt. Gov. Molly Gray [running for Mr. Welch’s House seat], Attorney General T.J. Donovan [retiring], State Treasurer Beth Pearce [retiring due to illness], and Secretary of State Jim Condos [retiring].
Vermont has never seen this level of political turnover. Ever.
That is not a bad thing. New faces and new energy can provide the impetus necessary to challenge the inertia that holds old ideas and practices in place. It just depends on who is elected, and their values.
At the federal level, it will be a struggle for whoever is elected to the House and Senate to match their predecessors' influence. You are one of 100 in the Senate and one of 435 in the House. Both are institutionally hidebound and both are seniority-dominated. It will be a long time, if ever, for Vermont to regain the level of power it currently enjoys.
At the state level, things are a bit more fluid. It’s easier for legislators to make their mark, particularly if they can get a committee assignment that aligns with their interests, or experience. The Legislature is most often the stage from which most political careers in Vermont are launched. When the legislative session convenes next January we will get a preview of those who wish to lead Vermont. Cross your fingers.
Are there worries, or unknowns ahead?
There are. When Mr. Parent and Rep. Heidi E. Schuermann, R-Stowe, made their announcements both also referenced concerns about the state’s political environment becoming less collegial and more Donald Trump-like. Vermont’s Republican Party is already in a minority position; it’s understandable Mr. Parent and Ms. Schuermann worry about their party shifting toward the hard right. Why not follow Gov. Phil Scott’s example, a moderate Republican whose popularity is such that a Democrat has yet to step forward to challenge him in November?
On a broader front, two other factors are being considered as reasons for the mass exodus of legislators. The first is Covid-19 and the stress put on legislators to do their jobs and engage with their constituents. The second is that the good times are over. We will not be receiving billion-dollar federal checks from Washington. Large surpluses will soon become a thing of the past. Legislators will have to manage on less, not more. It’s more fun to give constituents what they want than to say no. For many of those leaving, who have served for years, it’s hard to imagine a better time to leave.
Regardless of the reasoning, filling legislators’ seats remains a challenge. It’s difficult for anyone who has a job to serve as a legislator and remain employed. The demands are too much for most. As Mr. Parent noted, he’s in his peak earning years and is married with a young family. Spending five months a year in the Legislature, almost full time, makes succeeding on all other fronts a challenge.
The result is that we end up with a Legislature short on some of the talents necessary to reflect a well-rounded approach to issues. And, as might be expected, the average age of our legislators is in the mid-50s, as opposed to the average age in Vermont, which is 42. Perhaps there would be a more varied approach to some issues if the young were better represented? [This is not an issue of talent, only of perspective.]
Perhaps the open seats will be filled with our best and brightest. It may even happen organically, without the need of others to cajole political wannabes into running.
Perhaps.
But there is too much at stake to assume that sort of response. If you know someone with the talent and the willingness to serve, someone who is a good listener, someone who has a thirst to learn, and to be part of the solution, encourage them to submit their petition.
It's up to us all. We have until May 26 at 5 p.m.
By Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.