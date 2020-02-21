We are about to enter the political season in Vermont and if there is a single common-denominator message universal to all campaigns it will be the need for jobs. Good jobs. The sort that pay livable wages. It’s always about the economy and what can be done to guarantee prosperity.
The call for jobs is based on a negative, the general assumption being that there are not enough of the good sort to go around.
That, of course, is not accurate. There are plenty of jobs to go around. Good ones. There are not enough workers in Vermont to fill them.
This is particularly true with Vermont’s blue collar and manufacturing jobs. Nationally, with Vermont being no exception, 90 percent of those businesses report being unable to fill their open positions. Almost a third say they have turned down business as a result.
According to the Conference Board survey, profitability levels at these businesses are in decline. The good news is that wages are rising, the bad news is that wages are rising without the ability of the businesses to increase their productivity. According to the figures, manufacturers between 2014 and 2019 have seen their profits decline by 46 percent.
If this is not reversed, eventually we will see a steep decline in investment in the affected industries, and along with the decline is a reduction in the nation’s gross domestic product.
It’s a problem nationally, but it’s become acute in Vermont. States that are growing fare better than states that are not, and we’re not. Our manufacturers are struggling to fill empty positions and policy makers are unsure how to help.
This all comes about at the same time we have a president who continues his tirade against immigration, arguing that those coming from elsewhere take the jobs of those already here. He continues to argue that bad trade agreements pushed American jobs to other nations; that our workers were left without employment.
What should be crystal clear is that the surest way to export jobs is to make sure that our existing manufacturers — our blue collar employers — don’t have the workers to keep the doors open. They have no choice but to move where they have a workforce sufficient to produce their products.
There are several approaches to the issue, but for states like Vermont, there is only one that truly addresses at least our short term needs, which is the ability to set up our own guest-worker programs.
It’s being considered in Congress and it would be modeled after Canada’s Provincial Nominee Program, which has turned out to be highly successful. [Canada, by the way, admits twice as many immigrants as we do on a per capita basis.] States would be able to manage their own “annual visa allotments” to match their labor needs. This makes complete sense. Labor needs is not something that can be regulated, or even understood, on a national level. Do the forces in Washington understand what we need in Vermont? Absolutely not.
The state-based proposal would not include federal welfare benefits because the immigrants would be guest workers, not permanent residents. But the visas could be in place long enough — three to five years — to fill existing labor holes. And it would present opportunities to figure out what works and what doesn’t.
This approach has been highly successful with our neighbors to the north, if “jobs” is the clarion call, then why not push for our own state-by-state version? Who knows, we might have a person in the White House who has a particular affinity for Vermont.
by Emerson Lynn