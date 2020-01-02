Demographics are destiny, goes the cliche, which in Vermont’s case means that if our future is to be marked by continued prosperity we will need to figure out how to do better with what we have. Vermont’s declining population twined with a sharp decline in the nation’s mobility rate present challenges that will not be met by growth coming from beyond our borders, no matter the incentive.
For the first time since the Census Bureau has kept track, fewer than 10 percent of Americans moved to a new place last year, which is about half the mobility rate marked in the early 1980s. People are staying put.
That’s also true in Vermont. Most people stay, for reasons that include work, family, simple inertia and their environment. In fact people here move in, or move out at a rate lower than the national average.
According to the Census report, only 20 percent of the people aged 20-24 moved this past year, which is down from 29 percent in the last reporting period in 2005-2006. Of those in their late 60s, only four percent moved.
This decline in mobility isn’t new, it’s been on the wane for more than a generation. But what’s driving the rate down today is the lack of mobility among millennials. Today’s jobs are clustered in metropolitan areas, thus, those who live there don’t leave and it’s increasingly difficult for millennials to afford the transition from elsewhere. Middle-class jobs are also in decline, and the cost of housing continues to rise in the areas that are most attractive for job-seekers.
All together it’s a troubling sign for economic mobility, and it’s the rural states — like Vermont — that are most at risk. If the mobility rate remains where it is, or declines, it makes it more difficult to grow. Vermont is not home to any of the job clusters that attract millennials. Vermont also has the second oldest population and the lowest fertility rate in the nation. To top it off, we’re an expensive place to live.
So what’s our advantage? Where do we do poorly, that if properly addressed, creates the largest upside?
Where we do poorly is with the percentage of our high school graduates who don’t elect to go on to college, or to seek higher education at any level. That’s roughly half each year’s graduating class, which is a lot of wasted talent.
Then, there is the other end of the age spectrum; seniors who have retired, but still have a lot of life left in them, seniors who are experiencing discrimination based entirely on a number.
Both represent a sizable cohort. Both, if addressed with some creativity, could produce some strong economic gains.
The most immediate need is with those high school graduates, students who have not been encouraged to further their education post high school, and those who simply can’t afford the cost.
Plug this in with the peril being faced by our small colleges, including the Vermont State College system, and it seems provident to match the two to figure out the way forward. One obvious answer would be for the Legislature to up its appropriation to the state college system [and the University of Vermont] by an amount that would allow them to cut their tuitions, thus paving the way for students to get the additional education they need to compete in tomorrow’s workplace.
We have one of the highest high school graduation rates in the nation, yet, we have one of the lowest percentages of graduates who go on to college. Not only is that unacceptable, it’s a target market rich in potential. Think of the upside if as tuition were reduced our attendance rate climbed. Think of the colleges that would be strengthened, and the communities that hosted them, and the employers who had fresh and talented recruits.
That’s our future. If today’s matriculation rate could be increased by as little as 10 percent the difference going forward would be considerable, it’s an investment with an immediate, and long-term payback.
Educational opportunities also exist for retirees or for those mid-career who are seeking better jobs. The Community College of Vermont is ideally suited to handle the educational needs of both cohorts — the young and those mid-career. The system also has a campus in almost every county in Vermont. What’s being done to retool CCV’s potential to meet Vermont’s demographic emergency?
These are some of the questions legislators have before them as the 2020 Legislature convenes.
by Emerson Lynn