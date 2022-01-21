This week Northwestern Medical Center asked the National Guard to help with its staffing issues. The hospital also started placing two patients to a room in an unparalleled effort to deal with the surge of patients, most of them part of a continuing story of the pandemic that still has us in its clutches. The moves were the first in the hospital’s recent history, but not uncommon in today’s health care environment. All Vermont’s hospitals have high patient counts, overworked staffs, and hemorrhaging bottom lines; the University of Vermont Medical Center, responsible for the lion's share of the state’s patient volume is reportedly looking at a $90 million loss half way through its fiscal year.
As the story of this week’s stress with our hospitals unfolded, the Green Mountain Care Board [GMCB] was focused on solicited testimony from outside counsel that cast doubt on whether the hospitals’ staffing issues were real, how the number of hospital beds could be cut, and how medical practices at hospitals could be more tightly regulated.
It was bizarre. The GMCB is the sole regulator of all Vermont’s hospitals, the very institutions whose every seam is being stressed, and, yet, in their moment of crisis, the regulators had turned their attention to academic interpretations of policies past and future. It was the purest definition of being tone deaf.
Jeff Tieman, executive director of the Vermont Hospitals Association, captured the feelings of his industry when he wrote this week: “...our regulator has lost its connection to reality and reason.”
It’s unusual for those being regulated to speak out against the regulator, since the regulator controls their future. The GMCB tells hospitals what they can spend, what revenue they can generate and, generally, how they should run their businesses. No other state’s health care system has a regulator with as much power. In Vermont, the GMCB essentially controls roughly 20 percent of the state’s gross domestic product.
Mr. Tieman summed up the GMCB meeting: “The GMCB featured in its public meeting four consultants to opine for over three hours on Vermont’s hospital system. It was a wild ride. One consultant questioned whether there is really a workforce shortage (which is offensive and outrageous). Another criticized our reform efforts with scant evidence, and a third used decades-old data to make blurry points about today’s hospital capacity.”
It’s perhaps the first time the state’s hospitals have called out the regulator for being blind to what’s transpiring, and for being incredibly unhelpful. That’s a welcome move on the hospitals’ part. If the weakness of the regulatory system is to be understood, it has to be talked about. Otherwise, we languish betwixt and between, watching as our health care system becomes less and less sustainable.
It makes no sense to be silent, which, as a state, we have been. Particularly our elected leaders. The governor spoke at length this week on the opportunities being served to us on a gold-plated federal platter; everything from paving roads to cell phone towers to child care. But of the entire address, only two sentences were devoted to health care, our hospitals, and their staffs.
Why is that? How is it that our health care system - something that is central to the state’s economy - has become something almost impossible to talk about in a meaningful, productive and public way?
The answer lies, in part, with the Green Mountain Care Board and its purpose. It was put in place as a group of five that would move the state toward a single-payer health care system and payment reform, a group that would control costs, and a group that would, most importantly, control the narrative.
The single-payer initiative failed, but the regulators remained, and they still control the narrative, which also has extended political advantages. The board, purposefully or not, shelters Republicans and Democrats from having to deal with most health care issues. They are spared the political downside of dueling with constituents upset about their health care premiums, or anything else related to health care. They can [and do] lay the blame on the GMCB; health care isn't really a legislative responsibility. The board has also had the political support of key progressives over the years because of their antipathy to UVMMC. The board was their way of controlling the 800-pound gorilla.
But these across the board political conveniences are coming at a high price for our hospitals, for our patients and for our payment reform efforts in general. The hospitals have virtually no say in how they are run. The state’s push toward the all-payer model being run by OneCare Vermont, has no regulatory leadership. The continual push by the regulator to hew hospital budgets to the rate of inflation, or less, is robbing our hospitals of their cash reserves, and, hence, their strength. The regulator’s push to control a hospital’s income through “net patient revenue” limitations, has, given today’s circumstances, been nonsensical, and counterproductive to say the least.
If the Green Mountain Care Board could show that Vermont’s health care system was doing better than its peers, and that our status was something achieved through the board’s guidance and leadership, then Vermonters would have reason to be patient and hopeful. But we haven’t done better than our peers, our hospitals are teetering on the edge, and the board’s current direction and its lack of leadership shows a level of disengagement that threatens the stability of our health care system.
This is not sustainable. It’s been ignored for too long. It’s time our hospitals bring their story to the public. Mr. Tieman's cry of despair was a start.
by Emerson Lynn
